Elon Musk: The Rocket That Will Eventually Return Humans to The Moon Launches in 4 Months

In a tweet today, Elon Musk said that the highly anticipated Falcon Heavy launch would take place within the next few months. The rocket will transport the first space tourists, and it could take humanity farther in space than ever before.

Elon Musk is having a rather good week. He put on an excellent showing at Tesla's annual shareholder's meeting, and today, the news broke that Tesla's stock price has surged. The company is listed on the Fortune 500 list for the first time ever.

But of course, we cannot forget about another of Musk's revolutionary outfits: SpaceX. Musk's space company has a number of milestone event planned for the coming months.

Case in point, a few moments ago, a question from a Twitter user sparked an update from Musk on the company's plans to launch the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX's massive rocket that will one day take humans to the Moon.

In the tweet, Musk confirmed that we will be seeing the rocket launch in just four months, at the end of the summer.

All Falcon Heavy cores should be at the Cape in two to three months, so launch should happen a month after that — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 8 June 2017

The Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful rocket in the world, capable of launching 54 metric tonnes (119,000 lb) of cargo and crew into space.

The rocket will be used to boost the first space tourists to the Moon in a launch expected to take place in 2018. The entire journey is expected to take about six to seven days.

The Falcon Heavy will likely also play a role in preparing SpaceX for the highly anticipated first manned missions to Mars, set to happen by 2025.

We look forward to the upcoming launch, and all the promise that its success will bring.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.