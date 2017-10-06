Elon Musk Tweeting Rick And Morty About The Singularity Is The Best Thing We've Seen All Week

Elon Musk showed off his new 280-character Twitter limit in the best way possible Thursday morning: musing about the Singularity with the official Rick and Morty Twitter account.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first revealed he watched the sci-fi show back in August only after a fan asked the question on everyone's mind.

Musk said that while the show disgusts him from time-to-time, he's a fan, and it's 30 minutes he enjoys sharing with his five sons. Very sweet. Rick and Morty responded by promising to disgust the entire Musk family with the third season clincher. Also very sweet.

And Rick and Morty delivered on its promise! Musk said the season three finale was "disgustingly good". That compliment quickly escalated to Musk's musings about the Singularity, as can only happen when you're in a Twitter thread with a billionaire trying to colonise Mars.

"Kinda" disgusting? Just wait. We'll have the whole Musk family fully disgusted by the end of the season. — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) August 23, 2017

Final episode was disgustingly good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

The singularity for this level of the simulation is coming soon. I wonder what the levels above us look like.



Good chance they are less interesting and deeper levels are better. So far, even our primitive sims are often more entertaining than reality itself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

I know that closet is nice and warm, but it's time you admitted you are one of the creators of the next one. Everyone already knows and we will still love you just as much (almost). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

We should definitely get a room ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

Hell yeah, with that crew, we will party like Escobar and Cobain wish they could've partied!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

The Singularity, the theory that machine intelligence will one day surpass our own, is one of Musk's favourite topics. Musk even launched a $US1 billion startup, OpenAI, to ensure AI doesn't ultimately pose an existential threat to humanity and turn us all into house cats.

Musk also loves to spend time debating whether or not we're in a simulation. He has said there's only "a billion-to-one chance we're living in base reality".

So there you have it: Musk is debating whether the singularity has already been achieved in other simulations.

It's a premise that fits very nicely with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, which explains why Musk likes it so much. The entire premise of the show is that there are an infinite amount of universes with an infinite amount of timelines.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

