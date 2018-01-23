(Allmy/Shutterstock)

Facebook Has Invented a Completely New Unit of Time

And they have a pretty compelling reason.

MATT WEINBERGER, BUSINESS INSIDER
23 JAN 2018
 

Facebook has invented a new unit of time: The 'flick', equivalent to precisely one 705,600,000th of a second – larger than a nanosecond, and smaller than a microsecond.

It's short for 'frame tick', hinting at its cinematic origins, writes original inventor Christopher Horvath on GitHub.

 

As for why Facebook needs a new unit of time, it goes back to the social network's Oculus VR subsidiary and its larger bet on virtual reality.

And for Horvath, formerly of the cinematic world at firms like Pixar, Weta Digital, and Industrial Light & Magic, it seems to have been something of a passion project.

In film, video games, and any other kind of visual, screen-based medium, creators have to think in split-seconds.

Most movies, for instance, are shot at 24 frames per second, which means that the film displays 24 still images every second in a rapid sequence to give the illusion of motion.

The problem, as described by Horvath, is that the maths gets messy when you try to work on one frame at a time. At 24 frames per second, or FPS, each frame is approximately .04166666667 seconds long, or 41666666.669 nanoseconds.

Those numbers are inelegant, with endlessly repeating decimals. In turn, that can make life difficult for programmers and artists who are trying to work precisely at these scales.

That's where the Facebook flick comes in. It can represent a single frame at a nice, even number, at a whole variety of framerates. For instance, at the 24 FPS of most movies, each frame is 29,400,000 flicks.

 

At 60 FPS, seen as a desirable framerate for action-packed video games, each frame is 11,760,000 flicks long. It's a clean number that can easily be divided or added up, without worrying about decimal points.

Facebook has actually released its documentation for the creation and use of flicks as open source, meaning that anybody can download it and add support for the unit into their own software.

That, in turn, means that flicks could become a standard unit of time – if not on your wristwatch, then in the visual arts.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

China just overtook the US in scientific output for the first time
China Just Overtook The US in Scientific Output For The First Time

We just passed the tipping point.

0 minutes ago
This bizarre fossil worm from 508 million years ago has scientists excited
This Bizarre Fossil Worm From 508 Million Years Ago Has Scientists Excited

Even though it looks like a pipecleaner.

29 minutes ago
This breakthrough in tractor beam tech could pave the way to levitating humans
This Breakthrough in Tractor Beam Tech Could Pave The Way to Levitating Humans

We're excited.

3 hours ago
Scientists find a 35-million-year-old "Mordor under the sea" near Australia
Scientists Find a 35-Million-Year-Old "Mordor Under The Sea" Near Australia

Thankfully without orcs and spiders.

3 hours ago
Scientists have figured out why human skin doesn't leak
Scientists Have Figured Out Why Human Skin Doesn't Leak

Despite us losing 500 million skin cells per day.

1 day ago
This fake "God Helmet" can induce mystical experiences in people
This Fake "God Helmet" Can Induce Mystical Experiences in People

People reported hearing voices and losing control of their body.

19 hours ago
Scientists warn world is now "more vulnerable to smallpox" after controversial virus synthesis
Scientists Warn World Is Now "More Vulnerable to Smallpox" After Controversial Virus Synthesis

Uh oh.

20 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE