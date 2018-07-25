America's Second-Most-Favourite Crackers Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Pepperidge Farm has recalled four different kinds of Goldfish crackers over concerns of possible Salmonella contamination.

The snack company said Monday that whey powder used as seasoning in four flavors - Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel - may contain the bacteria.

Pepperidge Farm said in a statement that there have been no reports of illness, but it is recalling the snacks "out of an abundance of caution".

Customers were instructed to throw away the crackers or, for a refund, return them to the stores where they were purchased.

The announcement prompted warnings from some parents on social media - and confessions from some adults who admitted they still eat them.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish were the second most popular crackers last year for US consumers, generating more than US$523 million in sales, according to market data. The brand's sales were behind only Sunshine Cheez-It.

A string of food-borne illnesses have been reported across the United States. Salmonella illness outbreaks have been linked to raw turkey, pasta salad, Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, and pre-cut melon.

A parasite was linked to McDonald's salads. Romaine lettuce was determined to be contaminated with E. coli.

Fresh crab meat from Venezuela was deemed a risk after Vibrio parahaemolyticus sickened a dozen people in three states and the District.

Certain types of Ritz crackers were recalled late last week over concerns that those, too, may have been contaminated by Salmonella-tainted whey powder, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Pepperidge Farm said it learned about the possible contamination through one of its suppliers.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains. Although many cases clear up without medical intervention, salmonella can be life-threatening when infections enter the bloodstream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

