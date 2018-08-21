main article image
(Museums Victoria)
NATURE

You Think 'The Meg' Had Horrifying Prehistoric Shark Teeth? Meet The Australian Version

Whoa.

PETER KOTECKI, BUSINESS INSIDER
21 AUG 2018

The Meg had one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office this year, taking in more than US$45 million. At the center of the movie is the megalodon, a giant prehistoric shark that ate whales and was 10 times bigger than a Tyrannosaurus rex.

 

Scientists believe the megashark went extinct at least 2 million years ago.

Shark skeletons are mostly made of cartilage, which does not fossilize well, so scientists have relied on the shark's 7-inch-long (18 centimetre) teeth and plate-sized spinal bones to learn more about the animal.

But stunningly large teeth - one of the megalodon's defining features - are not unique to this prehistoric animal. In 2015, amateur fossil hunter Philip Mullaly found 45 shark teeth on a visit to his local beach in Australia.

The teeth, most of which belong to a megashark that preyed on small whales about 25 million years ago, are part of a new exhibit that opened August 9th at Museums Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

"I was walking along the beach looking for fossils, turned and saw this shining glint in a boulder and saw a quarter of the tooth exposed," Mullaly said in a statement.

"I was immediately excited, it was just perfect and I knew it was an important find that needed to be shared with people."

Mullaly donated the teeth to Museums Victoria, adding a rare display to the organisation. Collections of this kind tend to include just single teeth.

 

The teeth suggest Australia's oceans used to be home to a shark almost twice as big as a great white.

Some of them are roughly 3 inches (8 centimetres) long, and scientists have determined they belong to an extinct species called the great jagged narrow-toothed shark, which grew to a length of about 30 feet (9 metres).

People have previously discovered single teeth belonging to this shark, but Mullaly was the first to find a whole set in Australia.

According to The New York Times, scientists excavated the teeth in late 2017 and early 2018. They discovered several more teeth on their trips; these belonged to the sixgill shark, which is smaller than the great jagged narrow-toothed shark.

Sixgill shark's fossilized teeth. (Museums Victoria)Sixgill shark's fossilized teeth. (Museums Victoria)

Tim Ziegler, a paleontologist at Museums Victoria, said in a statement that the smaller teeth came from multiple sharks and would have come loose while the sixgills were eating the carcass of a dead great jagged narrow-toothed shark.

Sixgill sharks are still alive in Australia today, feeding on the remains of whales and other animals.

The 45 shark teeth will be on display at Museums Victoria through October 7.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
International climate change reports are dangerously misleading, says eminent scientist
Politics & Society
International Climate Change Reports Are Dangerously Misleading, Says Eminent Scientist

Caution has its risks, too.

2 hours ago
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks He Has A Better Idea Than Trump's Space Force
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks He Has a Better Idea Than Trump's Space Force

But not everyone is so sure.

6 hours ago
The Trump administration keeps losing environmental court cases
Politics & Society
The Trump Administration Keeps Losing Environmental Court Cases

Three losses in three days.

7 hours ago
Here are the American countries with the most progressive drug policies
Politics & Society
Here Are The American Countries With The Most Progressive Drug Policies

Some of them may surprise you.

18 hours ago
More From ScienceAlert
These crucial brain functions are not affected by gender or sex, study reveals
HUMANS
These Crucial Brain Functions Are Not Affected by Gender or Sex, Study Reveals

Something to think about.

3 hours ago
For the first time, physicists know how to measure the force of light's momentum
PHYSICS
For The First Time, Physicists Know How to Measure The Force of Light's Momentum

An unprecedented feat!

14 hours ago
A new method for having lucid dreams has been discovered by scientists
HUMANS
A New Method For Having Lucid Dreams Has Been Discovered by Scientists

Would you try it?

16 hours ago
Steve the weird 'aurora' is not what we thought it was
SPACE
Steve The Weird 'Aurora' Is Not What We Thought It Was

Steve is an impostor.

16 hours ago
A tourist fell into this ultra-black artwork that looks like a cartoon hole
HUMANS
A Tourist Fell Into This Ultra-Black Artwork That Looks Like a Cartoon Hole

It's not even Vantablack.

16 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE