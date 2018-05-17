main article image
Ash plume from Kīlauea Overlook crater on May 15 (USGS)

Hawaii's Volcano Is Now Shooting 'Ballistic Blocks' And Causing Earthquakes

Red alert. 

TARA FRANCIS-CHAN, BUSINESS INSIDER
17 MAY 2018
 

The Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii began causing earthquakes on Wednesday afternoon, after morning explosions of "ballistic blocks" three times larger than bowling balls.

Earthquakes up to 4.4 magnitude have been measured after Kilauea's caldera, one of its large craters, dropped 90cm causing nearby faults to move.

 

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), residents and employees at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory have reported "frequent ground shaking and damage to roads and buildings".

Cracks have also emerged on Highway 11, though they were still passable as of this writing.

The earthquakes are expected to continue and become more frequent, but because of their shallow depth will be more damaging to the nearby region.

Earlier in the day, ballistic blocks up to 60cm were found in a parking lot hundreds of metres from Kīlauea's Halemaumau crater.

kilauea ballistic rock multimediaFile 2037Close-up of one of the rocks thrown from the crater, covered in ash. (USGS)

"These reflect the most energetic explosions yet observed and could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity," USGS said.

"Additional such explosions are expected and could be more powerful."

Lava outbreaks are also still possible.

On Tuesday, the volcano's warning system was raised to it its highest level because of the risk to aviation from increased emissions and heights of ash clouds.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Space lasers are shooting out of this gorgeous nebula, which means it's hiding something
Space Lasers Are Shooting Out of This Gorgeous Nebula, Which Means It's Hiding Something

Whaaaaa...

2 hours ago
A cancer researcher was caught using her own blood for almost 100 samples
A Cancer Researcher Was Caught Using Her Own Blood For Almost 100 Samples

Those were supposed to be patient samples!

3 hours ago
Hippos poop so much, sometimes their waste kills all the fish
Hippos Poop So Much, Sometimes Their Waste Kills All The Fish

What a way to go.

7 hours ago
A new Yellowstone Park discovery points back to the origins of life
A New Yellowstone Park Discovery Points Back to The Origins of Life

These microbes basically live in acid.

7 hours ago
A mystery source is producing banned ozone-destroying chemicals, shocking scientists
A Mystery Source Is Producing Banned Ozone-Destroying Chemicals, Shocking Scientists

Okay world, who screwed up?

9 hours ago
A speech scientist reveals why this illusion has only one correct answer
A Speech Scientist Reveals Why This Illusion Has Only One Correct Answer

Case closed.

9 hours ago
A Florida teacher accused of enlisting kids to drown raccoons in his science class
A Florida Teacher Accused of Enlisting Kids to Drown Raccoons in His Science Class

Warning: there's a video.

10 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE