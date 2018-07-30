These Are The Unhealthiest Meals in America, Ranked

If you've ever wondered what four days' worth of fat content in one meal looks like, you finally have your answer.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest has put together a list of the most unhealthy meals in America, known as the "Xtreme Eating" list. These highly calorific, artery-clogging meals make a KFC family bucket look like child's play.

The list is collated by nutrition experts who reviewed menus at 200 restaurant chains in the United States to find the meals heaviest in calories, saturated fat, sodium, and sugar.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the daily recommended intake is 2,000 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat, 2,300 milligrams of sodium, and 50 grams of added sugar.

Unfortunately for the chains on this list, chain restaurants nationwide are now required to list calories on all menus and menu boards.

Here's the list, ranked lowest to highest by calories:

8. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie (1,580 calories)

This extravagant-looking dessert is the least calorific of all but has a massive sugar content at an estimate 135g.

At the base is a triple chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, marshmallows, and vanilla ice cream.

7. The Cheesecake Factory: Chicken Parmesan "Pizza Style" (1,870 calories)

This is one of two Cheesecake Factory dishes to make the list. It ranks high in terms of fat, sodium, and calorie content.

It's made of chicken coated with breadcrumbs, covered with marinara sauce and melted cheese and topped off with angel hair pasta in an Alfredo cream sauce. It's the best of all worlds.

The Cheesecake Factory

6. AMC Cinemas: Bavarian Legend Soft Pretzel (1,920 calories)

This 1.5-pound pretzel (680 grams) is sprinkled with salt and served warm with nacho cheese and mustard.

It's a salt sprinkling that it definitely doesn't need, as the sodium content in one portion is nearly equivalent to four days' worth of the recommended amount.

(Facebook/AMC)

5. Yard House: Vampire Taco Combo (2,040 calories)

The Vampire Taco Combo comes with two tacos stuffed with pork, bacon chorizo, cream sauce, and guacamole, as well as rice and pinto beans.

While the fat content isn't too shocking at 27 grams, it has a high-calorie content.

(Facebook/Yard House)

4. Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese (2,320 calories)

It's not too surprising that this cheese-laden dish has a high fat content. At 59 grams, it is one gram short of three days' worth.

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, this meal is equivalent to three orders of Olive Garden's Cheese Ravioli.

3. Shake Shack: Double SmokeShack, fries, and Peanut Butter Shake (2,240 calories)

This might look like a fairly standard, non-gluttonous order at Shake Shack, but the calories add up.

The shake contains almost as many calories (890) as a burger (930) and contributes to most of the meal's estimated 42 grams of sugar.

2. Chilli's: Honey-Chipotle Crispers & Waffles (2,510 calories)

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, eating this meal is the equivalent of eating five Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts, 30 McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, and five packets of barbecue sauce.

It has 40 grams of fat and a whopping 105 grams of sugar.

(Chilli's)

1. The Cheesecake Factory: Breakfast Burrito (2,730 calories)

This breakfast burrito, which is served all day, not only won overall on its calorie count but also has almost four days' worth of saturated fat in it at 73 grams, plus two days' worth of sodium content.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

