main article image
Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider
HEALTH

Here's How Long Common Drugs Stay in Your Body

Just in case you were wondering.

ERIN BRODWIN, DRAGAN RADOVANOVIC
23 SEP 2018

Contrary to what many advertised drug tests might promise, not all substances leave their telltale chemical signature in the body for the same amount of time.

The moment we take a drug - whether we snort, smoke, or swallow it - our bodies begin to break it down.

 

In the process, metabolites, or byproducts, of the drug are produced, which can linger in our blood, urine (and even in our hair) for long after the initial effects of the drug are felt.

Traces of these metabolites are what drug testers look for, since they're a good indication that someone has actually used a drug rather than merely come into accidental contact with it.

And while hair-based drug tests are fairly accurate, tests of blood and urine are simply unable to detect the vast majority of drugs, so long as you haven't used for about a week. Heroin, for example, is generally undetectable in urine after three to five days.

As the chart below shows, traces of drugs like LSD, morphine, heroin, amphetamines, and alcohol all remain in the blood for just 12 hours or less:

BIDrugs2Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider

For urine, the window of detectability is a little bit wider - roughly three to six days for LSD, MDMA, and morphine, for example - and up to 30 days for marijuana:

BIDrugs11Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider

Hair-based drug tests are the most accurate, as the chart below shows, since traces of everything from alcohol to morphine can remain in the follicle for up to 90 days:

BIDrugs3Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider

A version of this article was first published in February 2016.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

3 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

8 days ago
North Carolina literally passed laws against science on sea-level rises
Politics & Society
North Carolina Literally Passed Laws Against Science on Sea-Level Rises

Hurricanes don't care about legislation.

9 days ago
Semi-automatic rifles really are more deadly, new study clearly shows
Politics & Society
Semi-Automatic Rifles Really Are More Deadly, New Study Clearly Shows

Numbers don't lie.

10 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
There's a serious problem with the way we measure global food security
HEALTH
There's a Serious Problem With The Way We Measure Global Food Security

We are producing more than enough calories.

1 day ago
People don't actually find you as annoying as you think, science says
HUMANS
People Don't Actually Find You as Annoying as You Think, Science Says

Give them time.

1 day ago
Plastic pollution is now spreading from ocean food chains into land animals, thanks to this insect
ENVIRONMENT
Plastic Pollution Is Now Spreading From Ocean Food Chains Into Land Animals, Thanks to This Insect

Just when you thought it couldn't get worse.

1 day ago
Scientists gave octopuses ecstasy this week, and what happened? Take our science news quiz
HUMANS
Scientists Gave Octopuses Ecstasy This Week, And What Happened? Take Our Science News Quiz

Octopuses can get high.

1 day ago
We might have just discovered the missing link between the brain and gut
HUMANS
We Might Have Just Discovered The Missing Link Between The Brain And Gut

"We think these findings are going to be the biological basis of a new sense."

1 day ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE