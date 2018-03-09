main article image
(Idéfix/Wikimedia)

Here's Why People Are Resorting to Wrapping a Glacier in Blankets

Snuggly, yet cool.

BRAD JONES, FUTURISM
9 MAR 2018
 

Over the last decade, the Rhone Glacier in the Swiss Alps has been shrinking at a worrying rate. Around 1,148 feet (350 metres) of its ice thickness has been lost since 1856 – and 131 feet (40 metres) of that total has vanished in the last 10 years alone.

 

Locals are taking it upon themselves to do something about this situation. This summer, they will continue a tradition that has stood for the last eight years: wrapping the glacier in blankets, in an attempt to reduce how much ice will melt away.

The idea is that the white canvas blankets will be able to reflect sunlight away from the glacier. This might sound outlandish, but it's having a positive effect.

Glaciologist David Volken told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the blankets can reduce the amount of ice that melts by around 70 percent, according to a report from NDTV.

In fact, the same strategy has been employed in Italy and Germany, E&E News reports. Since 2009, climate researcher Jason Box has advocated using reflective material in this manner to slow ice melt in Greenland.

However, this seems to only be a short-term fix. With global temperatures continuing to trend upwards, reflective swaddling can only slow the rate at which ice diminishes, not stop it altogether.

While this might offer a reprieve from the most aggressive forecast – Volken told AFP that only 10 percent of the Rhone's ice volume is expected to remain by the end of the century – it doesn't solve the problem.

Other prospects include the application of artificial snow to reflect sunlight, and the possibility of spraying ocean water over sea ice to make it thicker.

As more of the world's glaciers fall to pieces and reach the point of no return, we may may not be able to wait any longer to take action.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

 

More From ScienceAlert

A classic formula for pi was discovered hidden in hydrogen atoms
A Classic Formula For Pi Was Discovered Hidden in Hydrogen Atoms

Two years ago ... this was an amazing find.

39 minutes ago
These are the five most addictive substances ranked by psychiatrists
These Are The Five Most Addictive Substances Ranked by Psychiatrists

Pleasure, cravings, and dependence.

1 hour ago
Scientists just discovered a strange new type of ice inside deep-Earth diamonds
Scientists Just Discovered a Strange New Type of Ice Inside Deep-Earth Diamonds

We've never seen ice-VII in nature before.

5 hours ago
A strange quantum effect could give rise to a completely new kind of star
A Strange Quantum Effect Could Give Rise to a Completely New Kind of Star

A near cousin to black holes.

1 hour ago
This US$320 million ice wall in Fukushima is doing a terrible job stopping radioactive water
This US$320 Million Ice Wall in Fukushima Is Doing a Terrible Job Stopping Radioactive Water

We have a problem.

52 minutes ago
Scientists have created the perfect music for cats
Scientists Have Created The Perfect Music For Cats

It's very... unique.

19 hours ago
Elephants are strangely resistant to cancer - and we may finally know why
Elephants Are Strangely Resistant to Cancer - And We May Finally Know Why

The genetic clues could help humans, too.

18 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE