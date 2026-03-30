Leaf through a textbook, watch a wellness influencer, or listen in at the gym, and it can feel as though the human body has already been mapped to exhaustion. Every muscle named, every nerve traced. Everything understood and readily available.

Most people recognise at least a few anatomical terms – "traps", "glutes", "biceps". After centuries of dissection, microscopy, and medical imaging, it seems reasonable to assume the work is done. Surely anatomy, as a discipline, must be complete?

It isn't. Not even close.

Since the publication of De Humani Corporis Fabrica by Andreas Vesalius in 1543 – the first comprehensive anatomy book based on direct observation of human dissection – anatomy has carried an air of authority.

Vesalius famously corrected centuries of inherited error, challenging the ancient physician Galen through direct observation of the human body. His work helped establish anatomy as an evidence-based science.

Three hundred years later, Gray's Anatomy by Henry Gray reinforced the impression that the body had finally been catalogued, indexed, and neatly organised – a system mapped and fully explained.

But textbooks create a misleading sense of certainty. They present the body as stable, universal, and fully agreed upon. Real anatomy is messier than that.

The illusion of completeness

Much of early topographical anatomy – the careful mapping of structures in relation to one another – depended on cadavers obtained through grave robbery.

"Resurrectionists" – body snatchers – exhumed the recently buried, disproportionately targeting the poor, the institutionalised, and those without family protection or the financial means to guard graves. These bodies were then sold to anatomists, who relied on them for dissection and teaching.

Working conditions for early anatomists were difficult, and the limitations considerable.

Lighting was poor. Bodies were often malnourished or diseased. Post-mortem change had already altered tissue planes. Sample sizes were small and opportunistic. Demographic information was largely absent, beyond what could be inferred from appearance. The bodies of women were sometimes dissected but rarely reported.

Yet it was under precisely these conditions that anatomists produced the observations that became the foundation of classical anatomical topography.

The anatomical "norm" that emerged from these studies was therefore constructed from a narrow and socially stratified sample.

None of this diminishes the extraordinary technical skill of early anatomists. Their observational ability was remarkable. But the conditions under which they worked inevitably shaped what they saw – and what they missed.

So when we ask whether anatomy is finished, we might also ask a more uncomfortable question: was it ever truly complete in the first place? This question matters scientifically as well as ethically.

For much of the 20th century, anatomical investigation slowed dramatically. By the 1960s, relatively few cadaveric studies were being published worldwide. The assumption was simple: the human body had already been mapped.

Medical education continued, of course, but much of it focused on teaching established knowledge rather than generating new anatomical observations. That apparent stability masked a deeper problem: much of the knowledge had been inherited rather than tested.

Improved imaging techniques, renewed cadaveric research, and a growing awareness of anatomical variation have triggered something of a renaissance in anatomical study. Structures once overlooked or poorly described are being re-examined.

Far from being finished, anatomy is rediscovering just how incomplete its map of the human body may be.

Beyond the 'standard' human body

One of the most important shifts in modern anatomy has been recognising that variation is the rule rather than the exception. Textbooks present a "typical" body for teaching, but real human anatomy sits along a spectrum.

Human anatomy varies across several dimensions at once. Differences exist between males and females, across the lifespan as the body develops and ages, and between populations shaped by genetics and environment.

Beyond these broad patterns lies enormous individual variation: blood vessels may follow different routes, muscles may be absent or duplicated, and even the folding patterns of the brain differ from person to person.

The "standard" anatomy shown in textbooks is therefore best understood not as a universal blueprint, but as a simplified reference point within a wide biological range.

This variation matters far beyond the operating theatre. Differences in nerves, vessels, and joints can alter how diseases reveal themselves, influence how scans are interpreted, and shape patterns of movement and injury.

Subtle differences in joint alignment may affect the risk of conditions, such as osteoarthritis, while variations in vascular anatomy can influence susceptibility to stroke or aneurysm.

Understanding anatomical diversity is therefore central not only to surgery, but also to diagnosis, medical imaging, biomechanics, and the study of disease itself.

Even after centuries of study, the human body continues to yield new anatomical insights.

Structures once overlooked – from previously unrecognised lymphatic vessels around the brain to overlooked ligaments in the knee – are being re-examined. Familiar tissues are being understood in new ways, and the map of the body is still being revised.

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People should know more about their bodies. Greater understanding helps people advocate for their own health and engage more confidently with care.

But it is worth remembering that the canonical anatomy presented in textbooks is best understood as a teaching model, not a perfect representation of biological reality. The more closely we study the human body, the more we realise there is still much to learn.

Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.