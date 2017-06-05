Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.com

India Just Committed to Selling Only Electric Cars by 2030

The tides are changing.

DOM GALEON, FUTURISM
5 JUN 2017
 

It's been a particularly glum couple of days for climate scientists, with President Donald Trump withdrawing US support for the Paris Climate Agreement, an action that resulted in the resignation of serial entrepreneur Elon Musk from his government advisory posts.

The move was widely criticised by expertsother nations, and the majority of Americans as a major setback in the global fight against climate change.

 

But as the US deals with these developments, the world's second most populated nation is making its own set of changes, and it's caught the attention of Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted an article posted by the World Economic Forum about India's recent commitment to sell only electric cars in 13 years or sooner.

Musk also noted, "It is already the largest market for solar power", to highlight two separate efforts by India as it takes the fight against carbon emissions seriously.

Both of these initiatives are indicative of the transformation India has recently been undergoing.

Those who've seen that Leonardo DiCaprio documentary on climate change might remember that bit during the actor's interview with India's energy minister.

 

After DiCaprio pointed out that India's among the leading contributor for climate-warming gasses, the minister made a reply that stumped the actor.

She said that before talking about India, one has to look at the more developed nations and how they are serious about cutting down on their carbon footprint.

Besides, India lives with what it has, and it couldn't afford the alternative energy at that time.

This no longer is the case, however, as India is finally working on means to change things.

There's the commitment to selling only electric vehicles, and more recently, India's push for more renewable energy sources by scrapping a major coal project.

More promising still, the country now seems to be the biggest market for solar power with the opening of the world's largest solar plant.

 

Cost is no longer a problem for India to shift to renewable sources, with solar power now already cheaper than coal.

These efforts are vital to halting humanity's negative impact on our world, according to environmental experts.

Whatever the US's future involvement in the Paris accord may be, the nation must continue to transition to renewable energy if the globe is to avoid major repercussions from greenhouse gas emissions.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists just solved the strange case of pine trees that always lean towards the equator
Scientists Just Solved The Strange Case of Pine Trees That Always Lean Towards The Equator

But how do they do it?

3 hours ago
11 new facts science has revealed about the body
11 New Facts Science Has Revealed About The Body

 We're just scratching the surface.

3 hours ago
NASA can't explain what made this strange, deep hole on Mars
NASA Can't Explain What Made This Strange, Deep Hole on Mars

We're not saying it's aliens...

5 hours ago
5 tips for checking your moles for skin cancer
5 Tips For Checking Your Moles For Skin Cancer

This could save your life.

6 hours ago
SpaceX launches cargo mission number 11 reusing an old Dragon
SpaceX Launches Cargo Mission Number 11 Reusing an Old Dragon

This is the future of space travel.

1 day ago
Measles outbreak in Minnesota surpasses last year's total for the entire country
Measles Outbreak in Minnesota Surpasses Last Year's Total For The Entire Country

"We don't see a plateauing."

2 days ago
Experts think this is how long we have before AI takes all of our jobs
Experts Think This Is How Long We Have Before AI Takes All of Our Jobs

All hail our robot overlords. 

2 days ago
 
  LOAD MORE