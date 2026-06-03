Birds do it, all right.

And they're perfectly happy to fly solo.

New research suggests that we should welcome birds to the sweaty club of animals that masturbate, which is way less exclusive than we thought.

"Avian self-pleasure is usually a rather inelegant affair, in which a bird rubs their cloaca (a shared orifice for both excretion and reproduction) against an object, like a branch, twig or toy," the team behind the study writes in The Conversation.

"This is often accompanied by a lot of flapping and self-satisfied vocalization."

But it's not, as you might assume, just a way for bored birds to pass the time in cages.

It turns out that wild birds love a solo sesh too – perhaps even more than captive ones.

The finding raises some questions, though.

It's obvious what the individual is getting out of it. But from an evolutionary perspective, why has masturbation flourished in the animal kingdom?

At risk of sounding like a puritanical preacher, masturbation 'wastes' a lot of time, energy, and in males, sperm. And why bother seeking out a partner when you can take care of things yourself?

Altogether, solo sex should, in theory, reduce reproductive success, which is the cornerstone of natural selection.

So why then does evolution seem to turn a blind eye to so many animals out there jerking, cranking, rubbing, tapping, inserting, or otherwise pleasuring themselves?

Studying the self-mating habits of birds could satisfy this scientific curiosity.

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For the new study, evolutionary biologists at the Universities of Lancashire, Swansea, and Oxford in the UK collected data on 120 bird species from 22 major bird groups.

That info included their age, sex, whether they were wild or captive, which other birds they shared an environment with, and whether their species was monogamous or promiscuous.

It turns out, this bawdy behavior was widespread across birds, but to different degrees.

Males were more likely than females to rub one out, with 55 percent of male records involving masturbation. But that's not to say lady birds weren't also enjoying some me time – it showed up in 36 percent of female records.

A species' breeding behaviors were linked to masturbation tendency too.

Socially monogamous birds and those that form long-term pair bonds were far less likely to engage in some self-exploration than species with multiple mates.

A bird's age, and whether it was kept alone or with other birds, didn't seem to affect whether a species masturbated.

But the most surprising finding was that wild birds were more likely to ruffle their own feathers than captive birds. That directly contradicts one of the main hypotheses for why birds might masturbate.

"Despite assumptions that masturbation among captive birds like parrots is a result of their often-solitary living, our study finds that it is natural, healthy, and widespread across diverse bird species, even in different environments," says Chloe Heys, a biologist at the University of Lancashire.

Understanding this means that pet owners don't need to worry if they catch their bird in the act. Generally, the advice from vets has been to discourage the behavior, which is seen as a marker of stress or poor health.

Instead, it seems that all the bird needs is a bit of privacy.

When the researchers examined the phylogenetic relationships between bird species that engaged in a bit of solo fun, they found that it was concentrated across specific branches of the family tree.

That suggests masturbation has an evolutionary link, and isn't just something that enterprising individuals from different species figured out on their own.

So why hasn't natural selection stamped out this behavior? There are a few hypotheses.

For males, it may be that it helps clear out old sperm, leaving more viable newcomers and making future reproduction more successful.

For females trying to sneak in a quick round with a neighbor, masturbation could get things over and done faster, before their main bonded partner catches them.

Or it may be even more simple.

"Our findings indicate that the proximate mechanism of masturbation may be to serve as a sexual outlet in response to a high sex drive," the researchers write in the study.

It's not just birds, of course. Autoeroticism is all over the animal kingdom.

Monkeys in Indonesia have been caught using rocks to get their rocks off. Dolphins do it with dead fish. Elephants enjoy a spot of self-care. Walruses wank with their flippers, and are surprisingly flexible enough to self-fellate.

Related: Sexual Activity Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Better

There's no shame in it – more and more research suggests getting down to business by oneself is good for you.

The new research was published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.