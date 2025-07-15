For generations, chicken soup has been a go-to remedy for people feeling under the weather. It holds a cherished place in many cultures as a comforting treatment for colds and flu.

But is there any real science behind the idea that soup can help us recover from respiratory infections?

Alongside colleagues, I conducted a systematic review to explore this question, which examined the scientific evidence on the role of soup in managing acute respiratory tract infections, such as the common cold, influenza and COVID-19.

Out of more than 10,000 records, we identified four high-quality studies involving 342 participants. These studies tested a variety of soups, including traditional chicken broth, barley soup, and herbal vegetable blends. While still early-stage, the evidence was promising.

One study found that people who ate soup recovered up to 2.5 days faster than those who didn't.

Symptoms such as nasal congestion, sore throat and fatigue were milder. Some participants also showed reduced levels of inflammation-related markers: substances in the blood that rise when the immune system is fighting an infection.

Specifically, levels of IL-6 and TNF-α – two proteins that help trigger inflammation – were lower in those who consumed soup. This suggests that soup may help calm an overactive immune response, potentially making symptoms less severe and recovery more comfortable.

However, none of the studies examined how consuming soup influenced everyday outcomes of acute respiratory tract infections, such as whether people took fewer days off work or were less likely to end up in hospital. That's a major gap in the evidence, and one that future research needs to address.

There are several reasons soup may help. It's warm, hydrating and typically nutrient-rich.

Ingredients like garlic, onion, ginger and leafy greens have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-supportive properties. The warmth can also help loosen mucus, soothe sore throats and promote overall comfort during illness.

Not just nourishment

There's also a strong cultural and behavioral aspect to food-based self-care: when people use food not just for nourishment, but as an intentional part of managing illness and promoting recovery.

In many households, food becomes medicine not only because of its ingredients, but because it symbolizes care, routine and reassurance.

My previous research found that parents, in particular often turn to traditional remedies, like soup, as a first line of defense when illness strikes, often well before seeking professional medical advice.

This reflects a growing interest in home remedies and the importance of culturally familiar treatments: remedies that feel safe, trusted and emotionally resonant because they're part of a person's upbringing or community norms. These kinds of treatments can increase confidence and comfort when self-managing illness at home.

Food-based self-care may become increasingly important as pressure on healthcare systems continues to grow. With rising concerns about antimicrobial resistance, overstretched services, and lingering trauma from global pandemics, simple, evidence-informed home treatments can play a crucial role.

They help people manage mild illness, reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and avoid placing additional strain on GPs or emergency departments for minor ailments that can be safely treated at home. Even a simple phone message about the common cold – "Most common colds get better in a few days and don't need treatment from your GP" – has been shown to reduce appointment demand by 21 percent, highlighting how low-cost, home-based care could ease pressure across the system.

The Local Government Association (LGA) reports that GPs handle approximately 57 million cases of minor conditions such as coughs and colds annually, costing the NHS over £2 billion a year. It argues that educating people about effective self-care could help save GPs an hour a day on average.

Soup fits the bill

So chicken soup is easy to prepare, affordable, safe for most people and widely recognized as a comforting, familiar home remedy for minor illness.

Still, our review highlighted a clear need for more research. Future studies could examine standardized soup recipes and investigate whether particular combinations of nutrients or herbs work best: does chicken soup have the same effect as barley broth or vegetable potage? Is there a difference if it's homemade versus canned?

Just as importantly, future research needs to measure meaningful outcomes: how quickly people return to work or school, how well they sleep during illness, how they rate their comfort and energy levels, for example.

Soup isn't a replacement for medicine. But alongside rest, fluids and paracetamol, it might offer a simple way to ease symptoms and help people feel better.

Sandra Lucas, Senior Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, University of the West of Scotland

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.