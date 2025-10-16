A boost to the metabolism can be a walk in the park.

A new study has found that just 30 minutes of light-intensity exercise every day can boost the body's ability to turn fats and carbohydrates into energy.

The randomized trial involved 64 adults, aged 40 to 65, who did not have any form of medically treated diabetes or cardiovascular issues but who had multiple risk factors.

Related: Just 5 Extra Minutes of Exercise a Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Shows

Participants said that before the trial, they typically spent more than ten hours a day sitting down.

Roughly half of the volunteers were instructed on simple ways to boost their standing activity, like using a standing desk, choosing stairs instead of elevators or escalators, and going for light walks. The other half formed a control group, carrying on without intervention.

During the study, the standing and sitting times of all participants were tracked with a hip-worn device, which unintentionally encouraged some in the control group to increase their movement.

Regardless of which group they were in, about half of the study's participants reduced their sedentary time by at least 30 minutes a day.

"Our results suggest encouragingly that reducing sedentary behavior and increasing even light daily physical activity – for example, standing up for a phone call or taking short walks – can support metabolic health and potentially help prevent lifestyle diseases in risk groups," says lead author and physiologist Taru Garthwaite from the University of Turku in Finland.

In a previous trial from 2023, Garthwaite and some of the same colleagues found that reducing sedentary time for six months improved insulin sensitivity.

Now, they show similar benefits to other aspects of metabolism.

The findings suggest that even without intentional exercise training, people with sedentary lifestyles can improve their body's internal functions.

"The positive metabolic effects of reducing sedentary behavior are likely to apply mainly to those who are physically inactive and already have excess weight and an elevated risk of disease," says Garthwaite.



"Even greater benefits can be achieved by following the physical activity recommendation of 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity activity each week, but even a small increase in physical activity is beneficial, especially for those who are physically inactive."

Recent studies suggest that adding just five minutes of exercise to your day can lower blood pressure, improve mental health, and benefit your brain. Making time for small chunks of exercise in the day may even have an impact on your cholesterol levels.

While that may not completely offset hours of sitting, every little step counts.

The study was published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports.