Whether you call it an Irish goodbye, French leave, or filer à l'anglaise (leave in the English style), as the French prefer, the act of quietly slipping out of a party without fanfare is a familiar social impulse.

The Brazilians called it sair à francesa (French style) and the Germans a Polnischer Abgang (Polish departure).

Whatever name it goes by, the concept is the same: One moment you're there, the next you've vanished into the night without a drawn-out round of explanations, hugs, and promises to catch up soon.

The pattern is telling: Every culture has a term for it, and every culture blames someone else. That collective deflection suggests we already know, on some level, that slipping out unannounced is a social transgression.

But for those of us with anxiety, that silent exit isn't rudeness.

While etiquette traditionalists will probably insist that leaving without saying goodbye is a social no-no, some psychologists argue that it's a coping strategy.

Here's why sneaking out without saying goodbye might be the healthiest decision you make all evening.

When you break it down – and let's be honest, those of us who are anxious, introverted, neurodivergent, or dealing with chronic illness have all broken this down into agonizing, detailed steps – saying goodbye is a loaded cultural ritual.

It's a performance that demands a high degree of social skill, accuracy, and nuance.

Goodbyes are high-demand situations and, sadly, by the end of a social occasion, many of us are already depleted and don't have the energy to handle all the steps involved.

For many of us, socializing can mean feeling overwhelmed, constantly monitoring how we come across, trying to fit into other people's expectations, comparing ourselves to others, and worrying about rejection.

It can be exhausting to feel like you're constantly trying to act like your best version of normal.

When socializing means constantly adapting yourself to other people's expectations, the healthy choice becomes using your last bit of energy to recharge and take care of yourself. Don't leave the party completely drained with nothing left to recover with.

Sometimes we want to leave quietly because leaving loudly feels like shouting out: "I matter! Look at me, I'm leaving!"

The fact is, many of us sit with the belief that we don't really matter that much, so we don't say goodbye because we don't feel we are worth the performance.

Sometimes a silent exit is about self-respect, minding your energy reserves, even if you really enjoyed the evening. At other times, though, it's an act of self-erasure. You leave without saying goodbye because you think no one will care, that you don't matter enough to make a fuss when leaving.

Leaving quietly can become a way to protect yourself from the discomfort of saying goodbye.

But the quiet exit cuts both ways.

Ask yourself whether leaving without a word made your life bigger – you conserved enough energy to recover, and you're glad to go back next time – or whether it shrank it, adding another reason to avoid socializing altogether.

If you are going to pick apart your goodbye and negatively assess it, the next goodbye will feel even harder. Be careful to reality-test your post-event ruminations. It's usually not as bad as you think, especially if you are assessing your performance through the distorting lens of anxiety.

The healthiest choice of all

There is always a tension between wanting to belong and wanting to be yourself. If saying goodbye starts to feel so pressured and so performed that you lose any sense of being authentic, then the connection is starting to cost more than it's worth.

If you feel like you need to be a chameleon to survive the complexities of socializing, the healthiest choice is to find a way to be who you really are.

Find a way to tell your friends and family that leaving quietly is something you need because of how your nervous system and psychology are made, and not a reflection of the relationship. Research shows that being your truest self and having the best social connections go hand in hand.

And if you are neurodivergent, being open about what you need can feel like a risk, but it can also be a way to find acceptance, support, and understanding when you let people know what you need and like.

If you're anxious, it's worth letting your host know in advance that you might need to slip away quietly. Otherwise, there's a risk that people will read it the wrong way, as coldness or indifference, say.

Get ahead of it by letting people know you'll leave without saying goodbye, and that you're grateful to have been invited.

Anxious people aren't bad at relationships. Relationships just work better when everyone understands the other person's needs.

Less is more

There's a growing idea that being choosy about your social life isn't antisocial – some psychologists call it "selective sociality". Picking your moments carefully means you have more to give when it counts.

The goal isn't to retreat, but to invest in deeper relationships and in real presence, rather than the hollow churn of online contact – unless it supports meaningful connection.

Related: Each Stressful Person in Your Life May Age You by Months, Study Finds

In a world where being seen to do the right thing has begun to outweigh doing the right thing, selective sociality offers a way forward. Knowing our limits and being open about them, when possible, doesn't weaken connection – it helps create relationships that feel real and sustainable.

If sneaking out without a fuss makes it more likely you will go to the next party, then it's a choice for more social connection and therefore your health.

Trudy Meehan, Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.