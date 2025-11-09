Listening to music into old age could reduce the risk of dementia by almost 40 percent, a new study has found.

It's based on data from 10,893 Australians aged 70 or older, who, at the time of recruitment, were living in retirement communities and had no diagnosis of dementia. They were asked about their music listening habits and whether they played an instrument.

Folks who "always" listened to music (as opposed to never, rarely, or sometimes listeners) were 39 percent less likely to develop dementia after at least three years of follow-up, and were 17 percent less likely to develop milder forms of cognitive impairments. They also performed better on tests of general cognition and episodic memory, which is important for recalling everyday events.

Those who were regularly picking up an instrument to make music were 35 percent less likely to develop dementia, but, unlike in other studies, there was no significant improvement for other kinds of cognitive impairments.

People who both listened to and played music had a 33 percent reduced dementia risk, and a 22 percent reduced risk for unrelated cognitive impairments. Education level seemed to play a role, too.

"Music engagement benefits were strongest in those with higher education (16+ years) but showed inconsistent results in the middle education group (12–15 years)," the study's authors write.

The paper's lead author, public health researcher Emma Jaffa from Monash University in Australia, says these results suggest "music activities may be an accessible strategy for maintaining cognitive health in older adults, though causation cannot be established."

While we don't know for sure if listening to music can really stave off dementia, hearing loss is a known risk factor for dementia, and research shows hearing aids can reduce cognitive decline. So it can't hurt to keep your favorite tunes on rotation.

"Listening to music activates a whole range of regions across your brain," Monash University neuropsychiatric epidemiologist and senior author Joanne Ryan explained in a radio interview, "and so that's really giving you that cognitive stimulation, which is beneficial to help reduce your risk of dementia."

This research was published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.