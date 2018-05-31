main article image
The fossil of Megachirella wachtleri. (MUSE Science Museum, Trento, Italy)

Scientists Just Found a 240-Million-Year-Old "Mother of All Lizards"

Wow.

SARAH KAPLAN, THE WASHINGTON POST
31 MAY 2018
 

Here's a fact you should know about the world in which you live: It's home to more kinds of scaly reptiles than all the mammal families combined.

The reptile order Squamata, which includes snakes, lizards and legless worm-looking creatures known as amphisbaenians, is the largest order of living land vertebrates on the planet.

 

And yet scientists know surprisingly little about where all those geckos and vipers and iguanas and pythons came from.

Genetic evidence suggests the order originated in the Permian period, more than 250 million years ago. But the oldest known squamate fossil was about 70 million years younger than that.

"That's more time than there is between us and the dinosaurs, and we had no clue what was going on," said Tiago Simões, a paleontologist at the University of Alberta.

Enter Megachirella wachtleri, a three-inch, 240-million-year-old fossil - and an exciting new clue in this evolutionary mystery.

According to research by Simões and his colleagues that was published Wednesday in the journal Nature, Megachirella is the "mother of all lizards," the oldest known ancestor of all squamates.

Her existence helps explain the transition from more primitive reptiles to the large, diverse order that now slithers, creeps and burrows across every continent except Antarctica.

In a video for the MUSE Science Museum in Trento, Italy, co-author Michael Caldwell called the fossil a "perfect example."

"It's almost a virtual Rosetta stone," said Caldwell, also a paleontologist at the University of Alberta, "in terms of the information that it gives us on the evolution of snakes and lizards."

Megachirella's partial skeleton was discovered by an amateur fossil hunter in the Dolomite mountains of northern Italy and first described by scientists in 2003. But, limited by the technology of the time and an incomplete understanding of the squamate order, researchers were not quite sure how the new species fit into the reptile family tree.

Fifteen years later, high-resolution micro CT scanning made it possible to peer inside the rock holding the fossil and identify features concealed within.

(MUSE Science Museum, Trento, Italy)(MUSE Science Museum, Trento, Italy)

At a synchrotron facility, Simões and his colleagues identified features in the animal's brain case, collar bone and wrists that are unique to lizards. They also found evidence of vestigial traits that more modern squamates have since lost - a small cheek bone called the quadratojugal and primitive belly bones called gastralia (which are found in many dinosaurs, too).

Simões devoted his PhD to understanding the family tree of living and extinct squamates.

"For the first time, having that information with this highly expanded data set, now it became possible to actually assess the relationship of not only this species but also of other species of reptiles," Simões said.

megachirella artwork body pic(Davide Bonadonna)

When Megachirella walked the Earth, in the middle Triassic period, the world's land masses were crushed together in a supercontinent called Pangaea. Flowers had not evolved, and the ground was dominated by primitive plants called lycopods (ancestors of club mosses and quillworts).

The conditions under which the fossil was found - in marine sediments but surrounded by fossilized land plants - suggest that a powerful storm hit the coastline where megachirella lived and swept the tiny critter out to sea.

 

Simões and his colleagues are still seeking evidence of Megachirella's behavior. And they still need to fill in the tens of millions of years between Megachirella and the next oldest squamate fossil.

Many fossil lizards from the early Cretaceous (more than 100 million years ago) don't seem to fit neatly into any known lineage, and Megachirella might help explain those oddities.

"It's confirming that we are pretty much clueless," Simões said of the new species. "But on the positive side, we also have all this extra information in terms of the transition from more general reptile features to more lizard-like features."

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

A massive clue on pregnancy and the development of schizophrenia was just found
A Massive Clue on Pregnancy And The Development of Schizophrenia Was Just Found

The answer has been hiding in plain sight.

2 hours ago
Multiple unexplained UFO encounters have been exposed in leaked Pentagon report
Multiple Unexplained UFO Encounters Have Been Exposed in Leaked Pentagon Report

The US Navy found some in the ocean.

2 hours ago
These freaky things with real, disembodied muscle tissue could be the next step in robotics
These Freaky Things With Real, Disembodied Muscle Tissue Could Be The Next Step in Robotics

Eurrrghhh.

2 hours ago
Something weird happened to men 7,000 years ago, and we finally know why
Something Weird Happened to Men 7,000 Years Ago, And We Finally Know Why

The women, on the other hand, were fine.

3 hours ago
People who wear glasses really are more likely to be smart, says huge study
People Who Wear Glasses Really Are More Likely to Be Smart, Says Huge Study

Okay, this is weird.

7 hours ago
A forgotten element could help us redefine the way we measure time
A Forgotten Element Could Help Us Redefine The Way We Measure Time

The most precise ever.

8 hours ago
The actual side-effects of Ambien are pretty terrible, but they don't make you racist
The Actual Side-Effects of Ambien Are Pretty Terrible, But They Don't Make You Racist

Sleeping pills are no joke, guys.

8 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE