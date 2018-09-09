main article image
(Monterey Bay Aquarium)
NATURE

Mesmerizing Footage Captures a 'Superpod' of Dolphins on The Hunt in California Waters

A spectacular sight.

ALEX HORTON, THE WASHINGTON POST
9 SEP 2018

Dolphins have refined their precision killing over millions of years of evolution, roaming oceans in pods to funnel fish into their jaws.

That daily ritual usually occurs far from land. But this week, something far more rare happened.

 

Hundreds of common dolphins in a 'superpod' sliced through slate-gray waters off Monterey Bay, California while on the ravenous hunt for bait fish.

"It's a very special sighting nearshore of one of the ocean's magical moments often hidden away from human observation, but to the dolphins it was probably just another Monday," said Patrick Webster, a member of Monterey Bay Aquarium's social media team, which captured the hunt on video.

The dolphins were in several pods and numbered about a thousand, Webster told The Washington Post on Saturday.

Aquarium staffers saw a big group this time last year from their back deck.

But land lovers were close enough this week to catch a glimpse, he said.

Pods commonly hunt in family or related groups, and they typically grow to about a few dozen, or maybe even a hundred, Webster said.

"Groups like this thousands strong gather together when the food run brings them together, like a concert or Burning Man or the Super Bowl."

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 
Politics & Society
An economist who's won the lottery 14 times explains his formula
Politics & Society
An Economist Who's Won The Lottery 14 Times Explains His Formula

It's a numbers game.

29 minutes ago
A scientific model just predicted the outcome of the midterm elections
Politics & Society
A Scientific Model Just Predicted The Outcome of The Midterm Elections

Oh boy.

23 hours ago
Elon Musk warns we're living through the "dumbest experiment in human history"
Politics & Society
Elon Musk Warns We're Living Through The "Dumbest Experiment in Human History"

"The argument for the simulation is quite strong."

1 day ago
Doctor in Texas faces fury for saying female physicians earn less because they 'don't work as hard'
Politics & Society
Doctor in Texas Faces Fury For Saying Female Physicians Earn Less Because They 'Don't Work as Hard'

This opinion was published in the Dallas Medical Journal.

6 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
The largest ever clinical study on vitamin D shows we're wrong about its benefits
HEALTH
The Largest Ever Clinical Study on Vitamin D Shows We're Wrong About Its Benefits

"We have created another pseudo-disease."

16 minutes ago
A woman was struggling to breathe — because of a 61-pound tumor in her uterus
HEALTH
A Woman Was Struggling to Breathe — Because of a 61-Pound Tumor in Her Uterus

Roughly the weight of a second grader.

1 hour ago
A fossilised skull has revealed when the last 'Siberian unicorn' lived on Earth
NATURE
A Fossilised Skull Has Revealed When The Last 'Siberian Unicorn' Lived on Earth

Don't stop believing.

10 hours ago
Nostalgia Can Be Good For You. A Researcher Explains How to Reap the Benefits
HUMANS
Nostalgia Can Be Good For You. A Researcher Explains How to Reap the Benefits

Nothing can last forever.

23 hours ago
Scientists just invented a more efficient way to turn sunlight into unlimited, renewable fuel
TECH
Scientists Just Invented a More Efficient Way to Turn Sunlight Into Unlimited, Renewable Fuel

We've improved on photosynthesis.

23 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE