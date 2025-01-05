An incredible image of Mars has been released that captures the relentless activity of dust devils, swirling across the planet's surface. These Martian whirlwinds form, move across the surface and dissipate before others take their place.

The image was taken by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in September 2022 and shows part of the Haldane Crater, where dust devils have left their mark on the landscape.

Scientists study the image tracks and the rate at which dust accumulates on Mars, helping them better understand the planet's atmospheric processes.

Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, is often referred to as the 'Red Planet' because of its reddish colour, which results from iron oxide in its soil. Its atmosphere is thin and mostly made up of carbon dioxide which contributes to its cold climate with an average temperature of around -60 °C.

The surface of Mars features plains, volcanoes (like Olympus Mons), and the vast canyon system Valles Marineris. Geological evidence suggests that Mars had liquid water once and a thicker atmosphere suggesting the potential for past life.

The atmosphere of Mars is thin and made up mostly of carbon dioxide (about 95 percent.) There are traces of nitrogen, argon, and oxygen too. This sparse atmosphere is only about 1 percent the density of Earth's and is unable to support human life without significant technological aid.

Despite its thinness, the Martian atmosphere is active, and one of its most fascinating phenomena is the occurrence of dust devils. These swirling columns of dust and air are similar to tornadoes on Earth.

Dust devils are created when the surface heats up and causes warm air to rise rapidly, drawing in dust particles into a rotating column. They can range in size from small, harmless whirlwinds to massive, kilometer-wide spirals that can last for hours.

Dust devils on Mars are important for scientists because they help to redistribute dust across the planet's surface, driving its weather patterns and even the Martian climate.

A fascinating phenomenon but a friend and foe to machines on the surface of the Red Planet; they can both deposit and clear particles of dust from solar panels and other instruments. The swirling nature of these vortex weather events can lift up the fine dust particles, carry them across the Martian surface and over time, they can accumulate on surfaces.

When depositing on solar panels, the effect can reduce the efficiency by blocking sunlight, and reduce power output. Their strong winds, though, can act as cleaners by scrubbing the panels clean.

An image recently released by NASA JPL shows dust devils tracking across the surface of Mars. Teams of astronomers are studying their fading tracks to calculate the rate of deposition of dust over time. Gaining a better understanding of this helps to safeguard future space missions.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.