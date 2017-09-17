NTNU/Flickr

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Has a Stern Warning For All of Humanity

He's not kidding around.

BRAD JONES, FUTURISM
19 SEP 2017
 

Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks we might not be able to stop the effects of climate change. The astrophysicist shared this bleak outlook during an appearance on CNN's GPS in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

"I worry that we might not be able to recover from this because all our greatest cities are on the oceans and water's edges, historically for commerce and transportation," Tyson told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

 

"And as storms kick in, as water levels rise, they are the first to go."

Given the overwhelming evidence that human activity has a grave influence on the climate, Tyson argued that questioning its scientific basis is a waste of time.

He noted the problems that arise when members of the press and politicians "cherry pick" individual scientific studies that back specific positions while ignoring the larger scientific consensus.

"The day two politicians are arguing about whether science is true, it means nothing gets done. Nothing," said Tyson.

"It's the beginning of the end of an informed democracy, as I've said many times. What I'd rather happen is you recognise what is scientifically truth, then you have your political debate."

 

He also asserted that building policy based on the relatively few papers that downplay human involvement in climate change is "simply irresponsible."

While Tyson may well be correct in his assertion that climate change has already progressed to the point that destructive consequences are guaranteed, scientists aren't giving up the fight just yet.

Teams are investigating how to mitigate the impact of hurricanes so that we can at least downplay their effect, even if we can't address the root cause.

Meanwhile, innovative new ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels are springing up all the time, and governments are creating legislation to spur on this process.

Still, seeing authorities bury their heads in the sand is incredibly discouraging, even if there are some small indications that policies might be changing for the better.

For once, we can hope that Neil deGrasse Tyson is wrong and we aren't too late to have the impact necessary to prevent widespread destruction.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

 

More From ScienceAlert

One of the brightest stars in our sky is spinning nearly fast enough to destroy itself
One of The Brightest Stars in Our Sky Is Spinning Nearly Fast Enough to Destroy Itself

Whoa. 

2 hours ago
Physicists just cracked the problem of stabilising a totally new kind of particle
Physicists Just Cracked The Problem of Stabilising a Totally New Kind of Particle

We've never seen this before.

2 hours ago
Here's 13 things that make people dislike you immediately, according to science
Here's 13 Things That Make People Dislike You Immediately, According to Science

#8 is the worst.

2 hours ago
This newly discovered Jurassic sea monster was related to ocean super-predators
This Newly Discovered Jurassic Sea Monster Was Related to Ocean Super-Predators

It was hiding in plain sight.

1 hour ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Start exploring the stars with this awesome telescope
ScienceAlert Deal: Start Exploring The Stars With This Awesome Telescope

That won't break the bank.

3 hours ago
We can still reach the most optimistic target of the Paris climate deal, says new study
We Can Still Reach The Most Optimistic Target of The Paris Climate Deal, Says New Study

YES! Let's do this!

6 hours ago
Blue dinosaur eggs have revealed a surprise about ancient bird-like creatures
Blue Dinosaur Eggs Have Revealed a Surprise About Ancient Bird-Like Creatures

Who knew!?

6 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE