Paraxanthine, a compound the body naturally produces when it breaks down caffeine, is starting to appear in energy drinks and even some coffee products as a potential caffeine alternative.

Brands claim that using this compound directly can provide a steadier form of alertness, promising "focused, clean energy" and no jitters or crash.

A small number of beverage and supplement companies are now exploring paraxanthine as an alternative stimulant. Some coffee brands have also begun experimenting with the compound, positioning it as a different way to deliver alertness without relying on caffeine.

The ingredient is part of a broader search for caffeine alternatives as drink companies try to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. It also reflects the wider growth of "functional" drinks that promise sharper focus, sustained energy, or other performance benefits.

The idea is simple: Because paraxanthine is responsible for many of caffeine's stimulant effects once it has been metabolised, using the compound directly might produce similar alertness with fewer unwanted effects.

However, the scientific evidence behind these claims is still developing. Much of what we know about paraxanthine comes from small studies or research originally designed to understand how the body processes caffeine.

Paraxanthine is the primary compound the body produces when it metabolises caffeine. Like caffeine, it promotes alertness by blocking adenosine, a chemical messenger in the brain that helps build sleep pressure during the day.

When adenosine signalling is reduced, people often feel more awake. Attention and reaction time can temporarily improve.

Some early research suggests paraxanthine may sharpen mental performance. Small studies report improvements in attention, reaction time, and short-term memory compared with placebo, with effects sometimes lasting up to six hours after a 200mg capsule.

A recent study suggests paraxanthine may even outperform caffeine for cognitive performance after exercise. However, the evidence base remains limited and independent replication is sparse.

Additional trials testing doses of 200 to 300mg are underway or recently completed, which should help clarify how these findings translate to everyday use.

Limited research

Beyond its potential effects on alertness and performance, how safe paraxanthine is remains an open question. Early laboratory work suggests the compound does not damage DNA and appears relatively safe in standard animal toxicology tests.

These findings are encouraging. However, they are still based largely on animal studies rather than long-term research in people, and far fewer human studies exist compared with the decades of research available for caffeine.

Regulators are also still evaluating it. In Europe, paraxanthine is currently being assessed as a "novel food". The public summary of that review notes that small, short-term studies in adults involving doses of up to 200mg a day for a week were well tolerated.

At the same time, regulators emphasise that paraxanthine has no long history of use in foods and should carry the same cautions as caffeine. This means it is not recommended for children or during pregnancy.

Some paraxanthine-based drinks contain around 200–300mg per serving. This is broadly comparable to the stimulant dose found in strong coffee or high-caffeine energy drinks and should be considered part of a person's total daily stimulant intake.

Clean and smooth

Companies often describe paraxanthine-based products as providing "clean" or smoother energy. However, such terms have no formal scientific meaning.

Some users may find paraxanthine feels smoother than caffeine in terms of producing less of a sudden "jolt" of energy, yet large, independent head-to-head trials comparing the two are lacking.

Research examining paraxanthine directly suggests its effects on attention and alertness can last several hours, broadly consistent with the timings reported in small experimental trials. But these trials were conducted under tightly controlled conditions rather than in everyday settings where people consume caffeinated or stimulant drinks.

So does paraxanthine offer a better kind of energy?

Possibly for some people, but the evidence is still developing. What paraxanthine does not yet have is caffeine's extensive record of human research on safety and performance. Scientists have studied caffeine for decades across a wide range of doses, populations, and everyday settings. For paraxanthine, long-term human research is still scarce.

Animal toxicology studies are broadly reassuring, and short human studies suggest the compound is tolerated in the short term. But we do not yet have robust evidence on what happens when people consume large amounts regularly, such as multiple drinks containing 300mg per day.

Because many people consume stimulants daily through coffee, tea, or energy drinks, even small differences in how these compounds affect sleep, heart rate, or metabolism could matter over time.

Related: Daily Caffeine Could Reduce Your Risk of Developing Dementia, Study Shows

For now, it is sensible to treat paraxanthine much like caffeine. Use the lowest effective dose, avoid it late in the day, do not combine it with other stimulants, and protect sleep and recovery.

However, the promise that paraxanthine can eliminate jitters and crashes currently runs ahead of the available science, and long-term safety data for doses around 300mg are still limited.

Mayur Ranchordas, Professor of Applied Sport Nutrition and Sport Nutrition Consultant, Sheffield Hallam University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.