Popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound have revolutionized how we tackle obesity. But now, emerging reports about potential side effects have prompted a new investigation by UK health regulators.

Hundreds of people reported experiencing severe pancreas problems after taking these drugs, according to the BBC.

The UK government is now asking anyone who's been affected to contact them. They are particularly interested in understanding whether genetic factors may predispose certain individuals to such severe reactions.

As always with health alerts, it's crucial to put this news into perspective. There's no clear evidence yet that these drugs are directly causing pancreas damage. Their known side effects are already well-documented and they remain approved as safe for use when prescribed and overseen by a doctor.

Related: Ozempic Alternative Ditches The Needle And One Major Side Effect

And that last part – doctor oversight – is vital: it's not safe to obtain these drugs through unofficial channels. Even if you can be sure you're getting what you asked for – which you can't – these medications aren't right for everyone.

It's important to note that when any medication is taken up by a large number of people, it will inevitably reach some who will experience health issues regardless of the drugs they're on, and rare adverse reactions will likely also occur.

But the sheer number of reports of acute or chronic pancreatitis warrants further examination, and the cases so far involve up to 10 fatalities. The investigation is being managed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Genomics England.

Collectively, the drugs being looked at are known as GPL-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, because they target cells in the body usually activated by the natural GLP-1 hormone, which controls blood sugar and appetite – hence why they're used for diabetes and weight loss.

These medications can be split into two types: those based on semaglutide (such as Ozempic and Wegovy), and those based on tirzepatide (including Mounjaro and Zepbound). The latter type also targets glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors, as well as GLP-1 receptors, for a stronger effect.

To date, almost 400 reports of acute pancreatitis have been received from people using GLP-1 drugs such as Mounjaro, Wegovy, Ozempic, and liraglutide, as per The Guardian. Nearly half of those, 181, involve the tirzepatide-based drug sold as Mounjaro.

Genetic risk is one of the factors being studied, which may mean some people are more prone to pancreatic issues. In the case of acute or chronic pancreatitis, this manifests itself as severe stomach pain that won't go away.

Those in the UK aged over 18, who have a strong adverse reaction to one of these weight loss and diabetes drugs are being asked to register their details on the Yellow Card website (the official UK system for reporting issues with approved medications).

From there, you'll be asked to submit more information and a saliva sample, if you're chosen to take part in a study of GLP-1 drugs and pancreatic issues.

The effects of all medications have to be considered in relation to other factors, including existing health conditions, genetics, age, and sex. Even the most effective drugs can come with risks.

"GLP-1 medicines like Ozempic and Wegovy have been making headlines, but like all medicines there can be a risk of serious side effects," says geneticist Matt Brown from Genomics England.

"We believe there is real potential to minimize these, with many adverse reactions having a genetic cause."