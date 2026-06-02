One Common Food Can Fuel Your Workouts And Aid Recovery. Here's The Science.

Honey has been used by humans as a natural sweetener and energy source to sustain work and physical performance for thousands of years.

Recently, it has re-emerged as a natural option for fuelling exercise, with some social media users claiming it's the perfect thing to eat before a workout if you need an energy boost.

Interestingly, Sebastian Sawe, the first man to run a sub two-hour marathon, fuelled up before his race with bread and honey.

Research actually does suggest honey can work comparably to commercial products such as energy drinks and gels. But where it may be most beneficial is when it's used as a recovery tool.

Honey and energy

Honey is primarily made up of carbohydrates – more specifically, glucose and fructose which are simple sugars. These carbs provide a rapid and accessible source of energy, which is particularly useful during exercise when the body needs fuel quickly.

Our bodies store carbohydrate as glycogen in the muscles and liver. These stores are depleted during moderate‑to‑high intensity exercise – especially during prolonged bouts of physical activity lasting longer than 60 minutes. When glycogen levels fall, fatigue increases and performance declines.

Consuming carbohydrates before or during exercise ensures energy is available, allowing us to sustain exercise for longer.

The science behind honey's role in exercise is therefore straightforward: it supplies fast‑acting energy when needed. However, what is more interesting is that honey contains a natural combination of both glucose and fructose.

These sugars are absorbed through different pathways in the gut, allowing them to be used simultaneously. This increases the amount of carbohydrates absorbed, puts less strain on the gut, and helps sustain the amount of energy being delivered to working muscles during workouts. This may also potentially delay fatigue.

This science is also behind why many sports drinks and energy gels contain multiple carbohydrate sources to maximise fuelling efficiency.

Research has shown that consuming both glucose and fructose together enhances the amount of carbohydrate your body is able to use for energy compared to a single sugar source. Honey therefore represents a natural version of this evidence‑based approach.

In practical terms, one generous tablespoon of honey provides around 20 grams of carbohydrate. This is comparable to the amount of carbs found in a commercial energy gel.

Consuming around 1tbsp or 1.5tbsp of honey before training can top up glycogen stores, particularly in the liver. This can be important if training in the morning when liver glycogen stores are lower from an overnight fasting period.

But while honey can help provide the body with the energy it needs during a workout, whether honey actually boosts performance is less certain.

Previous research found that using honey as a drink given before and during 75 minutes of football training (a total of around four heaped tablespoons per participant) was not found to have improved performance.

A commercial sports drink containing the same amount of carbohydrates was also tested. Neither the sports drink nor the honey proved to have any performance benefit over the placebo (water only) – showing that both carb drinks had no effect.

However, other studies have shown that honey does perform similarly to other carbohydrate sources and may improve performance.

For instance, a study which gave cyclists 15g of honey every 16km over a 64km time trial resulted in cyclists having greater power output in the final 16km compared to those who were given a placebo.

Additionally, a recent study in trained cyclists who were given 90g of honey per hour over three hours of cycling found that performance was comparable to traditional sports gels.

So while honey might not boost your performance over other types of carbs, it may work just as well.

Additional benefits

Where honey shines may well be in its role in recovery. Research has shown that consuming a honey‑based drink after exercise helps maintain higher blood glucose levels, which can affect subsequent performance – particularly when the body is under extra stress (such as when it's hot).

In one study, ten recreational runners performed two one-hour runs in the heat, with a two-hour rest in between. After the first run, they were given a drink containing honey.

The researchers found that the runners were able to run around 10% further in the second trial after consuming honey than they had run during the first trial.

This suggests that honey may be particularly effective at restoring energy between bouts of exercise. As honey contains both glucose and fructose, this can help replenish the body's energy stores quickly.

Beyond its carbohydrate content, honey also contains small amounts of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and important plant compounds such as flavonoids and phenolic acids.

These compounds may have antioxidant, antimicrobial and potentially antiviral effects, which may be particularly beneficial for athletes during stressful training periods.

However, not all honeys are the same. Their taste, texture, sugar composition and contents vary depending on factors such as flower source, climate and processing methods.

For instance, Malaysian and Manuka honey contain higher levels of anti-bacterial and anti‑inflammatory compounds, which could better support recovery and immune function.

Some research also indicates certain types of honey can influence inflammatory signalling pathways, potentially helping regulate the response. This means honey may reduce muscle soreness and improve recovery, offering more than just a source of energy.

Related: Mānuka Honey Could Treat Potentially Lethal, Drug Resistant Lung Infections

However, there's currently little evidence to suggest that one type of honey is significantly superior to another as an exercise fuel.

Based on current evidence, honey does appear to be comparable to other sports products such as energy gels. This makes honey an effective, low cost, natural alternative to commercial sports fuels for athletes.

Henry Chung, Lecturer, School of Sport, Rehabilitation and Exercise Sciences, University of Essex; Charlotte Gowers, Senior Lecturer- Performance Physiology and Nutrition, Anglia Ruskin University, and Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.