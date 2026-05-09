In 1950, two researchers noticed something that didn't quite add up.

Hector Chevigny, a writer who had lost his sight in adulthood, and psychologist Sydell Braverman were studying the psychological lives of blind people when they stumbled upon an intriguing pattern: Schizophrenia, a serious mental illness affecting people across virtually every known society, appeared to be entirely absent in people who had been blind from birth.

The observation sat largely ignored for decades, held back by limited understanding of the disease and a lack of patient data. Then, in the early 2000s, large national health databases allowed researchers to follow entire populations from birth into adulthood, and the pattern held up.

The most rigorous evidence comes from a 2018 whole-population study tracking nearly half a million children born in Western Australia between 1980 and 2001. Of those, 1,870 developed schizophrenia, but not one of the 66 children with cortical blindness did.

That sample of blind children is small, but the pattern holds across more than 70 years of evidence: not a single congenitally blind person with schizophrenia has ever been reported. The protection seems to be specific to cortical blindness, which is caused by damage to the brain's visual cortex.

People who lose their sight later in life, or whose blindness is caused by damage to the eyes rather than the brain, can still develop the condition. This makes it clear that blindness itself isn't the deciding factor.

Something specific about the visual brain is.

This might seem odd. Schizophrenia is most commonly associated with hearing voices or holding unusual beliefs, not with vision. But the explanation lies not in what people see, but in how the brain uses vision to make sense of the world.

Scientists now understand schizophrenia as, at least in part, a disorder of prediction.

The brain is constantly generating expectations about its surroundings and checking them against signals from the senses. In schizophrenia, this process appears to go wrong.

Weak or random signals are given too much weight. Coincidences feel significant. Thoughts can seem to come from somewhere outside oneself.

The boundary between imagination and reality begins to blur.

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Most current treatments target brain chemistry, particularly the dopamine system. These drugs help many people, but they don't work for everyone and can carry significant side effects.

If schizophrenia is partly about how the brain learns to predict and interpret reality, then future treatments might also address perception, learning, and how the brain weighs up uncertain information.

A question of prediction

Vision plays a powerful role in shaping this system, particularly in early life. The visual cortex is one of the brain's largest and most richly connected regions, involved not just in sight but in learning, attention, and emotion. When it receives no input from birth, the brain develops differently.

Brain imaging studies show that in people with congenital cortical blindness, this area is often repurposed for tasks such as language, memory, and reasoning.

Some researchers believe this early reorganization may offer a kind of protection.

Without visual input generating a constant stream of ambiguous or unpredictable signals, the brain may settle into more stable ways of interpreting the world, reducing the risk of the misfiring predictions that characterize schizophrenia.

Timing matters enormously.

Losing vision later in life, even in childhood, does not appear to offer the same protection. By then, the brain has already been shaped by years of visual experience.

None of this suggests that blindness could ever be a practical safeguard against schizophrenia. But it does open up new ways of thinking about the condition and potentially new ways of treating it.

Research is now looking at drugs that act on glutamate, a brain chemical involved in learning and communication between nerve cells.

Glutamate systems are particularly active in the visual cortex and in circuits that help the brain filter out what's important from what can be ignored. These aren't treatments based on blindness itself, but on what congenital blindness reveals about how a stable, well-organized brain develops.

The field is still at an early stage. But the hope is that by better understanding brain development from the very beginning, scientists might one day find ways to reduce the risk of schizophrenia or prevent its most severe forms from taking hold.

Related: Placenta May Hide Early Warning Signs of Schizophrenia Risk

Nearly a century later, the curious observation that Chevigny and Braverman had accidentally made continues to shape how scientists think about one of the most complex and least understood medical conditions.

Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Biology & Clinical Biochemistry, Kingston University and Nadine Wehida, Senior Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.