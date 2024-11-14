Filmmakers love New Zealand. Its landscapes evoke other worlds, which explains why so much of The Lord of the Rings was filmed there.

The country has everything from long, subtropical sandy beaches to active volcanoes.

The country's otherworldliness extends into its atmosphere, where a cloud nicknamed the "Taieri Pet" forms when conditions are right.

The Taieri Pet is a lenticular cloud, a stationary type of cloud that forms in certain circumstances. They form in the troposphere when the wind blows over an obstacle, typically a mountain range.

There are three types: altocumulus standing lenticular (ACSL), stratocumulus standing lenticular (SCSL), and cirrocumulus standing lenticular (CCSL). Each type forms at a different altitude.

When the wind is forced to move up and over an obstacle, it creates a lower-pressure zone on the leeward side.

As the wind moves, it creates standing waves. If conditions are right, these waves become visible when the moisture condenses.

allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" class="youtube-player" frameborder="0″>

The Taieri Pet forms over New Zealand's Rock and Pillar Range in the Strath-Taieri region of Otago on New Zealand's South Island.

The Otago region on New Zealand's South Island is home to the Taieri Pet. (Peetel/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International)

The cloud is a common feature near the town of Middlemarch. It's mentioned in newspapers as far back as the 1890s. Locals sometimes took Taieri Pet's appearance as a signal that a storm was coming.

This page is from the Otago Witness, Issue 2226, 29 October 1896. It describes the Taieri Pet as "our old prognosticator," because it forms before a wind storm. (No Known Copyright)

The Operational Land Image (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured this stunning image of the Taieri Pet in September.

Landsat 8 follows a polar orbit that allows it to observe the entire surface of the Earth every 16 days.

This zoomed-in image shows the cloud and the surface in more detail. The image shows the Macraes Mine, New Zealand's largest gold mine. (NASA/Lauren Dauphin; USGS)

The Landsat satellites have been monitoring Earth for over 50 years from their orbit 705 km above us.

The images and data are widely used by scientists, but they're also beautiful portraits of our extraordinary, once-in-a-solar-system planet.

Anybody can enjoy the Landsat galleries, found here.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.