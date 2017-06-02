The SXS Project

7 Cosmic Phenomena Physicists Might 'Hear' in Gravitational Waves

The first direct evidence of string theory?

SKYE GOULD & DAVE MOSHER, BUSINESS INSIDER
2 JUN 2017
 

For the third time in two years, physicists have detected ripples in the fabric of spacetime, called gravitational waves, that Albert Einstein predicted the existence of more than 100 years ago with his theory of general relativity.

"Einstein continues to rock, in the sense that we keep pushing the boundaries of his theory," Vicky Kalogera, an astrophysicist at Northwestern University and LIGO data analyst, told Business Insider. "It passes every test that we throw at it."

 

The waves came from two black holes colliding together about 3 billion light-years from Earth, and a giant experiment called LIGO detected them.

But that's just one of many discoveries that gravitational waves could bring us as new detectors go online and get upgraded.

Skye Gould/Business Insider

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Master Python from scratch with The Complete Python Programming Bundle
Master Python From Scratch With The Complete Python Programming Bundle

Take the first step learning to code.

1 hour ago
This new Hyperloop aims to connect Amsterdam and Paris by 2021
This New Hyperloop Aims to Connect Amsterdam And Paris by 2021

Hyperloops everywhere.

1 hour ago
Could aliens be hibernating through the worst time in the Universe?
Could Aliens Be Hibernating Through The Worst Time in The Universe?

The latest response to the Fermi paradox.

3 hours ago
An additional sixth sense has been detected on the tongue
An Additional Sixth Sense Has Been Detected on The Tongue

Can we taste water after all?

5 hours ago
A Microsoft billionaire just unveiled the biggest plane ever built
A Microsoft Billionaire Just Unveiled The Biggest Plane Ever Built

Big enough to carry rockets.

3 hours ago
Here's what Earth might look like in 100 years - if we're lucky
Here's What Earth Might Look Like in 100 Years - if We're Lucky

"There's no stopping global warming."

8 hours ago
Get ready: Space-mining might be only a decade away
Get Ready: Space-Mining Might Be Only a Decade Away

Drilling into the future.

5 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE