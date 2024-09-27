The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards announced the finalists in its 2024 photography contest on Thursday.

The 40 shortlisted photos, which feature a variety of animals striking amusing poses in the wild and spotlight photographers' skills and ingenuity, were chosen out of 9,000 entries from 98 countries. The winning images will be announced on December 10.

The photography contest benefits the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK-based charity that awards grants to environmental and wildlife conservation leaders.

Take a look at the funniest wildlife photos of the year. Photographers' captions have been condensed and edited for clarity.

"Holding On For A Ride" by Alexander Fine

"Holding On For A Ride."© Alexander Fine/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"After a nap, the mother brown bear wanted to go for a walk, but the cubs wanted a ride," Fine wrote.

"Peekaboo" by Alexander Fine

"Peekaboo."© Alexander Fine/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Fine photographed a blenny fish peeking out from a hole in a coral reef.

"Hello World" by Alexander Pansier

"Hello World."© Alexander Pansier/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"It was hard to take this image because of the fast-moving ant, but with a little help from a flashlight, I was able to freeze the motion," Pansier wrote.

"In Love" by Andrea Rosado

"In Love."© Andrea Rosado/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Rosado photographed two bears embracing in Sitka, Alaska.

"England Cricket's Latest Secret Weapon" by Andy Rouse

"England Cricket's Latest Secret Weapon."© Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"I took this photo of a dancing sifaka in Madagascar," Rouse wrote. "As it ran toward us, it created all sorts of funny shapes, but this one was the best. It looks to me like it is practicing its bowling action ready for an England call-up!"

"Alright Mate Back Off — This Is My Bird" by Andy Rouse

"Alright Mate Back Off — This Is My Bird" by Andy Rouse.© Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"This image was taken in South Georgia," Rouse wrote. "It really does show a male king penguin trying to make a move on a female who has already paired up with her male. The body position and wing posture make the message clear — 'back off!'"

Rouse's image was also highly commended in the 2006 BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

"I'm Too Sexy For My Love" by Artur Stankiewicz

"I'm Too Sexy For My Love."© Artur Stankiewicz/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Stankiewicz wrote that it looked like the hippo "just got out of the hairdresser with a big smile on his face."

"The Contemplative Chimpanzee" by Arvind Mohandas

"The Contemplative Chimpanzee."© Arvind Mohandas/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Mohandas photographed a chimpanzee in Uganda who was "obviously contemplating an important issue."

"Otter Guru" by Charles Janson

"Otter Guru."© Charles Janson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"In a kayak with my camera balanced precariously on the gunnel, I stayed very still while floating by this resting sea otter," Janson wrote. "It stayed relaxed (you can tell because it is still floating on its back) and kept on grooming its fur. With its peaceful face and upturned paws, it reminded me of a Guru meditating."

"Saying My Prayers" by Christine Haines

"Saying My Prayers."© Christine Haines/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"Otters hold their food with their paws, making it appear like they are praying," Haines wrote.

"Monday Again" by Christopher Arnold

"Monday Again."© Christopher Arnold/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"I photographed this nutria directly from the canoe," Arnold wrote. "It was busy grooming itself."

"Cold Shower" by Corentin Revel

"Cold Shower."© Corentin Revel/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"This doe got up on her hind legs to grab some leaves from the tree to eat, but when she got back up on all fours, she suddenly let go of the branch and took a cold shower on the head," Revel wrote.

"Whiskered Tern Crash Landing" by Damyan Petkov

"Whiskered Tern Crash On Landing."© Damyan Petkov/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Petkov photographed a whiskered tern crash-landing on a rock in Bulgaria.

"Frog in a Balloon" by Eberhard Ehmke

"Frog in a Balloon."© /Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"During a photo shoot at the pond, I discovered this frog with its head in a bubble," Ehmke wrote.

"The Pavarotti of Owls" by Fred Amico

"The Pavarotti of Owls."© Fred Amico/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"This area has always been a nesting place for burrowing owls, so I visit frequently," Amico wrote." When I saw this image on the computer, it just looked like this little owl was singing his heart out."

"Smiley Elephant Seal" by Gabriel Rojo

"Smiley Elephant Seal."© Gabriel Rojo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"These multi-ton giants fight to keep their harem of females," Rojo wrote.

"I Am Coming" by Inés Godínez

"I Am Coming."© Inés Godínez/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Godínez's photo shows razorbills watching as one of their peers attempts a wobbly landing.

"Laughing Out Loud" by Ingo Hamann

"Laughing Out Loud."© Ingo Hamann/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"This newborn seal seems to be laughing at a good joke," Hamann wrote.

"I'll Tell You A Secret" by Jan Piecha

"I'll Tell You A Secret."© Jan Piecha/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"A tiny raccoon is telling a secret to its mom while whispering in her ear," Piecha wrote.

"Where Do You Think You Are Going?" by Jörn Clausen

"Where Do You Think You Are Going?"© Jörn Clausen/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"This picture was taken in 2015 during my first visit to the Farne Islands in the UK," Clausen wrote. "The islands were full of puffins, kittiwakes, shags, guillemots, and razorbills, and I never before and never since have taken so many photos in such a short time."

"Mantis Flamenca" by Jose Miguel Gallego Molina

"Mantis Flamenca."© Jose Miguel Gallego Molina/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Molina lay down on the side of the road to take this photo of a Flemish mantis with its arms in the air.

"Song of the Zeisel" by Kath Aggiss

"Song of the Zeisel."© Kath Aggiss/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Aggiss photographed a ground squirrel, also known as a zeisel, calling to its family that it had found food.

"Awkward Smiley Frog" by Kingston Tam

"Awkward Smiley Frog."© Kingston Tam/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"I asked this frog to smile for the camera but it seemed a little shy," Tam wrote.

"Hide and Seek" by Leslie McLeod

"Hide and Seek."© Leslie McLeod/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"We were on safari in Kenya and happened upon this beautiful female who was looking for a mate," McLeod wrote. "A group of topi were also keeping a pretty close eye on her as she left messages for a potential partner on various trees. This shot makes me think that the cheetah is just about to shout out, 'Ready or not, here I come!'"

"The Speed Skater" by Mark Meth-Cohn

"The Speed Skater."© Mark Meth-Cohn/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Meth-Cohn photographed a Steller's sea eagle on ice off the coast of Rausu, Japan.

"Are You Kidding?" by Marti Phillips

"Are You Kidding?"© Marti Phillips/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Phillips photographed two cape fur seals having a laugh.

"Gecko Fashion Model" by Michela Bordoli

"Gecko Fashion Model."© Michela Bordoli/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"As we walked on the sands of the Namib Desert, a gecko suddenly appeared, emerging out of nowhere with a smile on its face," Bordoli wrote. "It positioned itself perfectly, posing for a portrait worthy of a National Geographic cover. It seemed to say: 'Take my picture, I'm ready for my cover!'"

"Stuck Squirrel" by Milko Marchetti

"Stuck Squirrel."© Milko Marchetti/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Marchetti's photo shows a squirrel with its feet sticking out of a hole in a tree.

"Easy Fellas" by Philippe Ricordel

"Easy Fellas."© Philippe Ricordel/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"'Hajime!' This is the term used by the referee in judo to invite opponents to start fighting," Ricordel wrote. "Here, the standing bear seems to be saying this to the other two, adopting the gesture that referees use when they say this word."

"Unexpected Role Swap" by Przemyslaw Jakubczyk

"Unexpected Role Swap."© Przemyslaw Jakubczyk/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"Every annoyed and overtired fish needs to destress by hunting for a bald eagle," Jakubczyk wrote.

"Gang of Four" by Ralph Robinson

"Gang of Four."© Ralph Robinson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"On the penguin highway, these rockhoppers are moving into town, and this town ain't big enough for all of them!" Robinson wrote.

"You're Not My Mother" by Randy Herman

"You're Not My Mother."© Randy Herman/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"This female red-bellied woodpecker had been investigating this screech owl nest for a couple of days — perhaps it was her nest last year?" Herman wrote. "This little owlet was definitely startled and didn't seem to know what to make of this intruder."

"The Rock Star" by Sanjay Patil

"The Rock Star."© Sanjay Patil/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"Here is a female lizard standing upright to escape the summer heat," Patil wrote.

"Wait…Which Zebra Is In Front?" by Sarosh lodhi

"Wait…Which Zebra Is In Front?"© Sarosh lodhi/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"I was expecting them to interact, nuzzle, or maybe fight, but they coincidentally got aligned in a way that caused this beautiful optical illusion," Iodhi wrote of the zebras in the photo.

"Smooching Owlets" by Sarthak Ranganadhan

"Smooching Owlets."© Sarthak Ranganadhan/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"Our parents always find a way to embarrass us — I guess that's also true in the case of spotted owlets," Ranganadhan wrote. "It was truly a funny sight to see two owlets trying to get some privacy as their little offspring stood next to them with a grin and shut eyes."

"Nagging is a Universal Concept" by Scott Frier

"Nagging is a Universal Concept."© Scott Frier/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Frier took this photo on a safari in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

"I have this image printed and hung on a wall of my home, and everybody who sees it laughs at it," Frier wrote.

"Mafia Boss" by Takashi Kubo

"Mafia Boss."© Takashi Kubo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Kubo wrote that this flying squirrel looked like it was "sucking a cigar" like a mafia boss.

"Shake Ruffle Rattle and Roll" by Tapani Linnanmäki

"Shake Ruffle Rattle and Roll."© Tapani Linnanmäki/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"In the picture, a white-tailed eagle is ruffling its feathers," Linnanmäki wrote.

"Parrotfish Likes To Be Washed" by Wim Bellemans

"Parrotfish Likes To Be Washed."© Wim Bellemans/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"I saw this parrotfish with two other fish cleaning him," Bellemans wrote. "The smile on his face shows that he really loves it."

"Time To Cool Off" by Zikri Teo

"Time To Cool Off."© Zikri Teo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

"An Adelie penguin stands over its chick as it lays flat on the rock to cool off," Teo wrote. "Due to their high level of insulation, penguin chicks can sometimes overheat and lay on the rocks with their feet out to lower their body temperature."

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

