main article image
(jaboo2foto/iStock)

Salmonella in Melons Has Sickened at Least 60 People in Dangerous Outbreak

Here's what you need to know.

AVI SELK, THE WASHINGTON POST
11 JUN 2018
 

At least 60 people have been sickened and dozens have been hospitalized with salmonella after tainted pre-cut melons were distributed to stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Whole Foods in several states, federal officials said.

 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traced the outbreak to a Caito Foods facility in Indiana. The company has since issued a recall notice in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio - removing clear plastic containers of watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and mixed melons from the shelves.

The recall affected at least 10 large grocery chains, including Whole Foods, which is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, whose chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine if products went to additional stores or states," the CDC wrote Friday.

People who ate those pre-cut melon products began falling ill with the salmonella adelaide strain of the bacteria in late April, and hospitalization spiked two weeks later, with patients ranging from an infant to a 97-year-old.

So far, the CDC said, 31 of 60 victims have been hospitalized, though none have died.

The food-borne bacteria sickens more than 1 million people annually in the United States, most commonly presenting as temporary fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain.

Other symptoms can be much worse for young children and people over 65, however, and the CDC estimates about 450 people die of salmonella each year.

 

The reported patient count in the latest outbreak could still climb, and is already higher than a wave of salmonella that hit the East Coast last spring, which was linked to a rodent-infested egg farm.

Still, the current salmonella outbreak is minor compared to past events - such as a 2010 outbreak in which more than 1,500 people fell ill, or a peanut contamination one year earlier, which was linked to nine deaths.

The melon warning comes days after the apparent end of an E. coli bacteria outbreak that killed five people, sent about 200 to hospitals and resulted in a nationwide warning against eating romaine lettuce.

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists just discovered a brand new part of sperm that could explain infertility
Scientists Just Discovered a Brand New Part of Sperm That Could Explain Infertility

Hiding in plain sight.

6 minutes ago
Mysterious objects have been detected coming way too close to the Milky Way's black hole
Mysterious Objects Have Been Detected Coming Way Too Close to The Milky Way's Black Hole

WHAT ARE YOU?

28 minutes ago
Could we ever resurrect a dinosaur like in Jurassic World? Here's the science
Could We Ever Resurrect a Dinosaur Like in Jurassic World? Here's The Science

Dreams never die.

1 hour ago
Why you need to stop playing hard to get, according to science
Why You Need to Stop Playing Hard to Get, According to Science

Treat 'em mean...

11 hours ago
Study reveals 11 million people could be taking the wrong heart medication
Study Reveals 11 Million People Could Be Taking The Wrong Heart Medication

Not good.

12 hours ago
These rarely seen images show what the internet actually looks like
These Rarely Seen Images Show What The Internet Actually Looks Like

More than 550,000 miles of underwater cables.

12 hours ago
This tree is so toxic, you can't stand under it when it rains
This Tree Is So Toxic, You Can't Stand Under It When It Rains

The Tree of Death.

12 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE