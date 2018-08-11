main article image
Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley/Shutterstock.com

Scientists Might Have Finally Figured Out Why Period Pain Hurts So Damn Much

It's about time.

FIONA MACDONALD
11 AUG 2018
 

Researchers have a lead on an explanation for why period pain and premenstrual symptoms (PMS) can suck so much for some women.

In a large 2016 study, scientists found a link between an inflammation biomarker and PMS severity, which suggests that acute inflammation could be triggering all the cramps and bloating.

 

Researchers have known for ages that anti-inflammatory drugs can greatly help period pain - and most doctors already recommend them for patients looking to soothe their raging wombs.

But this was the first large-scale study to identify a biological link between inflammation and PMS, and it could one day help scientists find more effective treatments than the over-the-counter painkillers we're currently using.

After surveying 2,939 women in the US, a team from the University of California, Davis, showed that there was a positive correlation between PMS severity and the presence of something called high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP).

Hs-CRP is a biomarker for inflammation in the body, so the researchers suggest that the more of this protein someone has, the more inflammation they're likely to experience, and the worse PMS a woman is likely to suffer - excluding headaches.

"Premenstrual mood symptoms, abdominal cramps/back pain, appetite cravings/weight gain/bloating, and breast pain - but not headache - appear to be significantly and positively related to elevated hs-CRP levels, a biomarker of inflammation, although with modestly strong associations, even after adjustment for multiple confounding variables," the researchers reported in the Journal of Women's Health.

 

This is a big deal, because around 80 percent of women report experiencing PMS. And yet there has been very little research done into either its causes, or potential treatment options. Right now, the best options we have is ibuprofen, over the counter painkillers, or - if it's really serious - one lonely prescription anti-inflammatory.

Some new devices also claim to 'switch off' period pain electronically, but it definitely doesn't stop the symptoms of PMS altogether.

That basically means millions of women have had very little choice other than to put up with a combination of everything from cramps and nausea, to vomiting and depression, every month, for the majority of their lives.

Earlier in 2016, John Guillebaud, a professor of reproductive health at University College London, told Quartz that period pain can be as "bad as having a heart attack", adding that the field has been overlooked because "men don't get it".

It's no wonder that a lot of astronauts choose to skip their periods while they're in space - and doctors are now recommending more and more women do the same, if they're able to.

But if we can find out more about the biological factors that contribute to PMS, we might have a chance of developing better treatments, or at least identifying those at greater risk. And figuring out the link with inflammation gives scientists some clues as to what to look into next.

"The results also suggest that the factors associated with each premenstrual symptom are complex, suggesting potentially different mechanisms for the aetiologies of some symptoms ... Inflammation may play a mechanistic role in most PMS, although further longitudinal study of these relationships is needed," the team wrote.

"However, recommending to women to avoid behaviours that are associated with inflammation may be helpful for prevention, and anti-inflammatory agents may be useful for treatment of these symptoms."

A version of this article was originally published in June 2016.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Decades of warnings about our salt intake might have been wrong
Decades of Warnings About Our Salt Intake Might Have Been Wrong

"There is no convincing evidence."

0 minutes ago
Vaping means less carcinogens, but it comes with its own set of risks
Vaping Means Less Carcinogens, But It Comes With Its Own Set of Risks

Here's what we know.

1 minute ago
Scientists think they've found the part of the brain that makes people pessimistic
Scientists Think They've Found The Part of The Brain That Makes People Pessimistic

The glass half empty trigger.

2 minutes ago
This simple optical illusion could help diagnose autism
This Simple Optical Illusion Could Help Diagnose Autism

Where do your eyes go?

1 hour ago
That grieving mother orca is still carrying her dead calf, and scientists are getting worried
That Grieving Mother Orca Is Still Carrying Her Dead Calf, And Scientists Are Getting Worried

Her grief could end up being deadly.

11 hours ago
Smoke from California's wildfires is so intense it's now reached the East Coast
Smoke From California's Wildfires Is So Intense It's Now Reached The East Coast

Here's what it looks like from space.

14 hours ago
6 unexpected warning signs that could indicate your heart is in trouble
6 Unexpected Warning Signs That Could Indicate Your Heart Is in Trouble

Important.

14 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE