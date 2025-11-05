A group of scientists in the UK recently demanded that bacon and ham products carry health warnings similar to those on cigarettes.

These experts argue that these meats, which are often preserved with chemicals called nitrites, pose a cancer risk that successive UK governments have failed to address.

They are urging the government to act on growing evidence that these foods can increase the risk of cancer, particularly colon (bowel) cancer. This type of cancer is rising, especially among young people, for reasons that remain unclear despite growing research into potential causes.

It has been nearly a decade since the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified processed meat as a group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is strong evidence it can cause cancer. That places it in the same category as tobacco and asbestos.

Since then, the UK government has faced mounting pressure to regulate or ban carcinogenic preservatives used in many processed meats such as bacon and ham.

These preservatives, known as nitrites, are added to keep meat looking fresh and pink, enhance flavour, and prevent spoilage. But they are now implicated in tens of thousands of cancer cases every year in the UK.

The danger comes from the way nitrites behave once eaten. Inside the body, they can turn into compounds called nitrosamines, which are potent carcinogens that damage DNA, the genetic material that controls how cells grow and divide.

These nitrosamines can attach themselves to DNA in the liver, forming DNA adducts, which are small chemical bonds that stick to the genetic material and distort its structure. This damage can cause genetic errors that, over time, build up and allow cells to divide uncontrollably, forming tumours, particularly in the colon.

Nitrosamines can also trigger stress within cells by creating harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species, which cause additional DNA damage. This combination of oxidative stress and genetic instability can help cancer develop and spread.

Scientific consensus

Experts estimate that nitrites in processed meats have caused around 54,000 cases of colorectal cancer in the UK over the past ten years. Since the IARC classification in 2015, the scientific consensus supporting this link has only grown stronger.

Recent studies continue to confirm a clear association between eating processed meat and an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Other research has extended these concerns to breast cancer, finding that women who eat processed meat weekly have a significantly higher risk than those who do not.

The greatest risk comes from meats treated with nitrites. In response, the EU has tightened regulations by reducing permitted levels of nitrites in processed meats. The EU aims to lead the way in food safety and cancer prevention by encouraging the use of safer alternatives.

Industry groups of food manufacturers that oppose nitrite bans argue that removing them could make food less safe by increasing the risk of bacterial contamination.

Many scientists and food safety experts disagree. With modern refrigeration and hygiene standards, they say, it is entirely possible to produce safe, long-lasting cured meats without nitrites.

European producers already sell nitrite-free meats at scale, with no recorded outbreaks of food poisoning linked to such products for decades. This challenges the claim that nitrites are essential for food safety.

Food scientists generally believe innovation can protect public health while maintaining quality and taste. The debate, however, goes beyond food technology. It raises broader questions about how governments balance consumer safety, industry interests, and public health priorities.

A call for preventive action

Advocates for reform say the government should take stronger responsibility by phasing out harmful additives and improving food labelling so consumers can make informed choices. They argue that the UK now lags behind the EU in food safety standards after Brexit, where stricter controls on nitrites have already been introduced.

From a public health perspective, dietary carcinogens such as nitrites represent a preventable cause of cancer. Reducing exposure could significantly lower the national cancer burden and ease pressure on healthcare systems.

Diet plays a key role in cancer risk and in related conditions such as obesity. Cutting down on eating processed meats, and supporting safer production methods, would be a major step forward for both personal and public health.

The message from researchers is clear. Processed meats containing nitrites pose a significant and well-documented cancer risk. With growing scientific evidence and public awareness, there is now real pressure on policymakers to act.

Banning or phasing out these carcinogenic additives, introducing cancer warnings on packaging, and supporting producers to switch to safer alternatives could save thousands of lives.

Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.