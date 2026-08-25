Probiotics are one of those pills that you see literally everywhere. You can get them on supermarket shelves, in pharmacies, even in your local health food store.

There are endless products that have a label proudly extolling their probiotic content – pretty much anything even vaguely health-themed will probably have some reference to probiotics somewhere.

There are millions of viral videos on every platform telling you to up your probiotic intake for everything from better gut health to better immune defense.

Why is everyone recommending probiotics?

It's an interesting question, because the evidence behind these pills is not nearly as robust as you might believe.

When we say probiotics, we're generally referring to several species of bacteria that live in our guts and are associated with good health.

For example, higher levels of bifidobacteria in your gut are associated with lower rates of obesity, and lower levels of lactobacillus are associated with a higher risk of heart attacks.

The idea, therefore, is to give people pills or supplements containing these potentially beneficial bacteria. If we can alter the gut microbiome, we could make people healthier and reduce their risk of all sorts of nasty health problems.

The issue with this idea is that your gut is very complicated, and adding a single bacterial strain to your diet is very simple.

"I once went to a presentation where the researcher described probiotics as going to the middle of the Amazon and dropping 10,000 of one tree into the forest and assuming that would fix any problems." – Dr Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz

I once went to a presentation where the researcher described probiotics as going to the middle of the Amazon and dropping 10,000 of one tree into the forest and assuming that would fix any problems.

It might help with some stuff, but there could be all sorts of unintended consequences as well.

We also have a huge wealth of evidence looking into probiotics. While there are definitely positive trials, many of them are very low-quality and don't really help with the question of whether probiotics actually work.

Probiotic supplements are also one of the worst areas for academic misconduct – many dozens of randomized trials looking into the impact of probiotics have been retracted for all sorts of problematic reasons.

The bigger trials, on the other hand, tend not to find benefits for probiotics.

The biggest study looking at probiotics for the prevention of common colds found that there was no difference between probiotics and a matched placebo for the primary outcome of cold severity in 2021.

There are no apparent benefits of probiotics for eczema. And the biggest randomized trial of probiotics for preterm infants – which included 618 babies – did not find a benefit.

(troyanphotos/Canva)

Even where we'd definitely expect to see a benefit for probiotics – in preventing infections that cause diarrhea – we don't see any improvements.

In 2020, a massive systematic review of trials looking at probiotics for the prevention of infectious diarrhea, which included 82 studies and more than 12,000 participants, found no benefit for the probiotic pills.

Worse still, there are potential problems that probiotics may cause. A 2021 Cochrane Collaboration review of probiotics for the prevention of gestational diabetes – high blood sugar that happens in pregnancy – found little to no evidence that probiotics had any benefits, but probably increased the risk of pre-eclampsia.

Oddly enough, a Cochrane review looking at probiotics for women who were already diagnosed with gestational diabetes found some possible benefits – but this may be because most of the trials included in the review were from a research group that has had over a dozen papers retracted due to serious integrity concerns.

Part of the issue with all of this research is that the term 'probiotics' is itself a little bit meaningless.

People use it for all sorts of bacterial pills, most of which are not standardized and many of which may have different effects.

It may be that you have to get the balance of bifidobacteria to lactobacillus exactly right for it to have the benefit that we're hoping for, or it could be that probiotics need to be highly personalized to have the right effect. Thus far, we simply don't know.

There are also just so many health issues where people have proposed probiotics of some kind as a treatment.

I've discussed nearly a dozen so far, but there are many, many more. There may be areas of medicine where a specific probiotic is effective for a specific problem and I simply haven't managed to get to it in the research for this piece.

That being said, I think the overall data is not very positive for probiotics. If you look at the biggest randomized trials – of which there are quite a few – the results are not promising.

Related: Scientists Have Found an Important Reason You Might Want to Reconsider Taking Probiotics

They may be beneficial for things that are directly related to gut health, like preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea, but for everything else the data does not look very strong at all.

There are plenty of foods that contain beneficial bacteria. If you like foods like kimchi, yogurt, or sauerkraut, it's probably not a bad idea to keep eating them.

At worst, you'll be treating your taste buds to a wonderful adventure, and it's plausible that you'll be improving your health.

But as to the many pills, powders, and other probiotic concoctions?

I think that the evidence shows fairly clearly that they are unlikely to be of great benefit to your health.

Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz is an epidemiologist working in chronic disease in Sydney, Australia. He writes a regular health blog covering science communication, public health, and what that new study you've read about actually means. He's previously helped ScienceAlert break down the real science behind the most viral papers.