Sir David Attenborough turns 100 this week.

Very few people have the good fortune to live for a century. Fewer still achieve so much and touch so many lives.

Across his seven decade career with the BBC, Attenborough ushered in the transition from black and white to colour television. He gave the now legendary comedy troupe Monty Python their lucky break, greenlighting their Flying Circus.

His keen eye and care for viewers is in part why tennis balls are yellow, not white – they're much easier to see on screen.

But Attenborough is, of course, most famous for his nature documentaries.

For decades, he has fronted the camera to educate, entertain and inspire billions of people about the complexity, wonder and majesty of the natural world, and the many threats it faces.

It wasn't a given – Attenborough was told early in his career his teeth were too big for television!

Attenborough is most famous for his nature documentaries. (BBC, CC BY-NC-ND)

For ecologists like myself, Attenborough's work has been a source of deep inspiration.

It was instrumental in my decision to pursue a life and a career dedicated to understanding, caring and fighting for the protection of nature. For this gift, I am eternally grateful.

A career driven by curiosity

Attenborough's connection with nature came early, forged in no small part through an insatiable fascination with fossils – including his childhood joy at discovering an ammonite in the Leicestershire countryside.

He went on to study geology and zoology at Cambridge University, graduating in 1947. He served in the navy and worked in an educational publishing house. Notably, the BBC rejected his first job application as a radio producer in 1950. But he tried again, and joined the BBC as a trainee producer in 1952.

His career in nature documentaries began to bud almost immediately, with his Zoo Quest series beginning in 1954. But it burst into full bloom with the landmark Life on Earth series in 1979, which brought distant locations, extraordinary wildlife and evolution and ecology to TV.

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It instilled a sense of wonder and awe in audiences, while maintaining and respecting scientific accuracy.

The master storyteller

One reason Attenborough has had such success as a communicator is his understated, calm but authoritative demeanour. When you sit down to watch an Attenborough documentary, you feel in safe hands.

His approach isn't the norm. In other nature documentaries, wildlife can often seem secondary, as props for the presenter.

In series such as The Living Planet, The Trials of Life, The Blue Planet, The Planet Earth, and scores of others, Attenborough took us across the globe, revealing nature's beauty, oddities, and extraordinary complexity, as well as its macabre and brutal aspects.

The habitats home to the world's species are brought to life in extraordinary detail. We watch with laughter, trepidation, sadness, anger, excitement and awe, ebbing and flowing as nature's stories unfold.

Who can forget the first time they saw and heard the extraordinary vocal repertoire and mimicry of a lyrebird, or a curious mountain gorilla's desire to connect with a fellow great ape?

The epic battle for survival between a hatchling iguana and hungry hordes of racer snakes?

Or the breathtaking explosion of colour and complexity of a coral reef? Each of these was captured by master cinematographers and the story told to us by Attenborough.

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Over his long career, Attenborough has become an icon. He was voted the UK's best TV presenter of all time. But his prodigious output has come at a personal cost too. One of his regrets is how much time he has spent away from his family.

He is also not off limits to criticism.

For a long time, Attenborough focused on the glory of nature, largely omitting the damage humans do through overfishing, deforestation, pollution, spreading exotic species, and other threats. He has also shied away from assigning blame to those most responsible for the harms inflicted on nature.

In 2018, he said too much focus on why so much wildlife is threatened was a "turn-off" for some viewers.

Ecologists and conservation scientists can sympathize. We know bombarding people with doom and gloom invites apathy and despair, not a desire to act. It's a hard line to walk between harsh realities and hope.

Early in his career, Attenborough (right) interviewed Edmund Hillary. (Wikimedia, CC BY-NC-ND)

To his credit, Attenborough has belatedly focused on these issues in recent years.

Footage of plastic pollution in Blue Planet II and the ravages of industrial fishing in Ocean have brought a sharp focus on these issues.

In 2020, he released A Life On Our Planet, which he describes as a "witness statement" to the startling losses of biodiversity he has seen over his lifetime.

Rather than just spell out the problems, Attenborough laid out how to solve them – and the role we can all play in fixing the two biggest and deeply interwoven problems nature faces: climate change and biodiversity declines and extinctions.

While Attenborough's earlier work largely avoided these difficult conversations, they succeeded in bringing nature's wonder to millions of people. This shouldn't be overlooked.

At a time when more and more of us are cut off from nature, Attenborough's documentaries forged a new connection. For people to care about losing nature, they first have to know and love it.

Conservation relies on stories

Scientific research rarely leads to the behavioral changes we might hope for. Accumulating facts and evidence is vital. But it's not enough. What humans respond to is stories.

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Alongside other globally renowned voices such as the late, great Jane Goodall, Attenborough's work telling the stories of nature has shaped public opinion. In turn, it has galvanized conservation efforts such as the push to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030.

Related: Sir David Attenborough Is 100 Years Old! This Could Be The Secret of His Longevity.

As he celebrates his centenary, it's encouraging to see a new generation and diversity of voices in the media and science communication, advocacy, and scientific community. They speak and share their messages with great clarity, confidence, and passion.

Attenborough is just one person.

He can't replace the vital role of scientists, community leaders, conservationists, and policymakers in conserving nature. But no one will ever replace David's distinctive voice. As he has said:

it seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living

Hear, hear. Happy birthday for May 8th, David Attenborough.

Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.