main article image
(Rick_Jo/iStock)

Some Americans Will Get to Vote Via Blockchain This November

Voting goes mobile.

KRISTIN HOUSER, FUTURISM
9 AUG 2018
 

VOTING GOES MOBILE. The 2016 U.S. election was not exactly the most secure affair. Even though tech companies and lawmakers are still sorting out what happened, that's not stopping West Virginia from thinking big and bold in 2018.

According to a CNN report published Monday, the state plans to let soldiers who are permanent residents of the state but are serving overseas vote via their smartphones using a blockchain voting app called Voatz. It will mark the first time U.S. citizens can vote via mobile app.

 

ROCK THE VOATZ. To use Voatz, soldiers will first need to prove they are who they claim to be. The registration process involves uploading a photo of their government-issued ID and a video of their face, taken like a selfie. The app's facial recognition software will look at both the photo and video to ensure they depict the same person.

After this verification process, the soldiers will be all set to cast their vote. Once they do, the app anonymizes the ballots and records the votes on a blockchain, a secure digital ledger that's nearly tamperproof.

"A HORRIFIC IDEA." "Nearly" is the key word there — someone can change the data recorded on a blockchain. And given all the studies showing how easy it is to hack the U.S.'s electronic voting machines, many people think we should be transitioning back to using only paper ballots, not testing new ways to vote electronically.

"Mobile voting is a horrific idea," Joseph Lorenzo Hall, the chief technologist at the Center for Democracy and Technology, told CNN. "It's internet voting on people's horribly secured devices, over our horrible networks, to servers that are very difficult to secure without a physical paper record of the vote."

MAKING THE LEAP. Still, West Virginia's Secretary of State Mac Warner insists Voatz is secure. Historically, election security has been one of his top priorities — earlier this year, he secured $6.5 million in federal funding to spend on equipment, cybersecurity, and training to ensure the state's elections are safe and secure.

West Virginia already tested Voatz in two counties during the primary elections, and several audits of the voting app revealed no issues. We'll just have to wait to see if the same holds true in November. If it does, more governments could adopt blockchain-supported voting apps in the future.

This article was originally published by Futurism.

Science AF is ScienceAlert's new editorial section where we explore society's most complex problems using science, sanity and humor.

 

More From ScienceAlert

'Miraculous' feather transplant saves bird dangerously tangled in barbed wire
'Miraculous' Feather Transplant Saves Bird Dangerously Tangled in Barbed Wire

An amazing survival story.

16 minutes ago
These 10 countries are evolving into demographic time bombs
These 10 Countries Are Evolving Into Demographic Time Bombs

Another sign our economic system must change?

12 hours ago
Three Nights After A Full Moon, These Worms Light Up The Ocean. Now We Understand How
Three Nights After a Full Moon, These Worms Light Up The Ocean. Now We Understand How

Do they have tiny watches?

12 hours ago
Why are people with autism often good at maths? New study offers a clue
Why Are People With Autism Often Good at Maths? New Study Offers a Clue

It helps to have a system.

13 hours ago
Blue light causes the human eye to attack itself, and now we know why
Blue Light Causes The Human Eye to Attack Itself, And Now We Know Why

Toxic glow.

14 hours ago
This genius map explains how everything in physics fits together
This Genius Map Explains How Everything in Physics Fits Together

From space-time to chaos theory.

14 hours ago
The movement of chromosomes has been mapped for the first time, and it's mesmerising
The Movement of Chromosomes Has Been Mapped For The First Time, And It's Mesmerising

Watch them go!

14 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE