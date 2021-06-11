A picture of the eclipse from Long Island on Thursday. (Brandon Berkoff/@spacebrandonb)
Feast Your Eyes on Glorious Photos of Yesterday's 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

MARIANNE GUENOT, BUSINESS INSIDER
11 JUNE 2021

Astronomy enthusiasts rose in the early-morning hours to capture a rare glimpse at a solar eclipse.

Those in the northern US as well as Canada and Greenland got the best shots of the "ring of fire" eclipse that took place Thursday morning, though the eclipse was only partial for most of the Northern Hemisphere.

 

A sliver of sun peaked out from behind the moon over the Baltimore skyline in this image taken by an Associated Press photographer.

60c1ec0023393a00188e25f8The solar eclipse rising on Thursday as seen from Arbutus, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The space enthusiast Brandon Berkoff woke up at 5 am to snap this picture from the Sunken Meadow beach on Long Island, New York. "I got there right as the sun got above the horizon," he told Insider.

60c215bc6d855e0018157496A picture of the eclipse from Long Island on Thursday. (Brandon Berkoff/@spacebrandonb)

60c1efe26d855e0018157454A picture of the eclipse from Long Island on Thursday. (Brandon Berkoff/@spacebrandonb)

The meteorology student Collin Gross was also an early riser and met about a dozen people on a beach in New Jersey waiting for the eclipse. "It was amazing!" he said. "This was the first one I've actually seen, and it's so much more amazing seeing it in person."

Here, the partially blocked sun is seen behind the Statue of Liberty:

Here, behind the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan:

Here, as seen from Delaware and Washington, DC:

The video below shows a feed from a satellite that captured the shadow of the moon darkening the Earth as it passed in front of the sun.

There won't be another annular solar eclipse this year, but it's the first of two solar eclipses in 2021.

Insider's Aria Bendix describes the celestial science behind the occurrence in a previous post.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

