Feast Your Eyes on Glorious Photos of Yesterday's 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Astronomy enthusiasts rose in the early-morning hours to capture a rare glimpse at a solar eclipse.

Those in the northern US as well as Canada and Greenland got the best shots of the "ring of fire" eclipse that took place Thursday morning, though the eclipse was only partial for most of the Northern Hemisphere.

A sliver of sun peaked out from behind the moon over the Baltimore skyline in this image taken by an Associated Press photographer.

The solar eclipse rising on Thursday as seen from Arbutus, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The space enthusiast Brandon Berkoff woke up at 5 am to snap this picture from the Sunken Meadow beach on Long Island, New York. "I got there right as the sun got above the horizon," he told Insider.

A picture of the eclipse from Long Island on Thursday. (Brandon Berkoff/@spacebrandonb)

The meteorology student Collin Gross was also an early riser and met about a dozen people on a beach in New Jersey waiting for the eclipse. "It was amazing!" he said. "This was the first one I've actually seen, and it's so much more amazing seeing it in person."

Here, the partially blocked sun is seen behind the Statue of Liberty:

Here, behind the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan:

🌙Annular Solar eclipse rising behind Mighty Mac this morning🌁



⚙️/⬇️/🖼: https://t.co/fhT9frup54 pic.twitter.com/81GK3xARJ7 — Trevor Mahlmann (@TrevorMahlmann) June 10, 2021

Here, as seen from Delaware and Washington, DC:

Check out pics of the Partial Solar Eclipse by the @NASA HQ Photo team captured in #DC and #Delaware early this morning! 📷https://t.co/IMgV37DhyJ pic.twitter.com/HW0gFcAu1N — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) June 10, 2021

The video below shows a feed from a satellite that captured the shadow of the moon darkening the Earth as it passed in front of the sun.

[#SolarEclipse Satellite Imagery] You can see this morning's partial solar eclipse on satellite imagery: The darker/brown color seen near the end of this loop across northeast Canada is the moon's shadow being cast on Earth! pic.twitter.com/M5C6v6QMII — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 10, 2021

There won't be another annular solar eclipse this year, but it's the first of two solar eclipses in 2021.

Insider's Aria Bendix describes the celestial science behind the occurrence in a previous post.

