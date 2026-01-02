Good news, dark chocolate lovers: the treat is rich in an ingredient that slows down biological aging in the body, according to a new study.

The compound theobromine is an alkaloid produced in significant quantities by the beans of the Theobroma cacao tree.

A team of researchers led by scientists from King's College London (KCL) found that people with more theobromine in their blood tended to also have signs of slower biological aging, as measured by two key biomarkers.

However, the study authors stopped short of permitting us to scoff as much dark chocolate as possible in an effort to extend our lives. Chocolate treats come with downsides, particularly when sweetened, and theobromine works best as part of a balanced diet.

"Our study finds links between a key component of dark chocolate and staying younger for longer," says Jordana Bell, an epigenomics researcher at KCL.

"While we're not saying that people should eat more dark chocolate, this research can help us understand how everyday foods may hold clues to healthier, longer lives."

The researchers analyzed the blood samples of 1,669 people collected through two different registries and analyzed concentrations of breakdown products for compounds such as caffeine and theobromine.

They also measured two different aging indicators based on DNA methylation (chemical tags that change as we get older); one being general tagging patterns, the other serving as an indication of the length of chromosomal ends, known as telomeres.

According to these signals, the link between theobromine and a younger age profile was significant. A lower biological age doesn't mean you can start having a birthday every other year, but it does point to your body staying in a better condition for longer.

The team was careful to check for other chemicals found in cocoa and in coffee, but theobromine was the only one for which an association with biological aging showed up.

It's not the first time the compound has been linked to health benefits, but detailed data on its effect on people is lacking.

"This is a very exciting finding, and the next important questions are what is behind this association and how can we explore the interactions between dietary metabolites and our epigenome further?" says clinical geneticist Ramy Saad, from KCL.

While the researchers didn't directly address why theobromine might slow aging, we know that alkaloids like theobromine can interact with the body's controls for managing gene activity, and that can, in turn, influence a whole host of biological processes.

While the global population is living longer, on average, that extra lifespan doesn't always come with good health. Scientists are busy investigating how we can improve the chances of a disease-free old age, through factors including what we eat and how active we are.

Now there's a new ingredient that's worth investigating further. Future studies can now look at theobromine more closely, and see how it might be conferring the benefits – perhaps in tandem with other dark chocolate ingredients, including polyphenols.

"While more research is needed, the findings from this study highlight the value of population-level analyses in aging and genetics," says KCL molecular biologist Ricardo Costeira.

The research has been published in Aging.