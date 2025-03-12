The X-37B is a reusable robotic space plane operated by the US Space Force. It resembles a miniature space shuttle at just under 9 metres long with a 4.5 metre wingspan and is an uncrewed vehicle designed for long-duration missions in low Earth orbit.

The craft launches vertically atop a rocket, lands horizontally like a conventional aircraft and serves as a testbed for new technologies and experiments that can be returned to Earth for analysis.

It's development was a collaborative effort between NASA, Boeing, and the US Department of Defence. It was originally conceived by NASA in the late 1990s to explore reusable spaceplane technologies but transitioned to the US Air Force in 2004 for military purposes.

The X-37B mission profiles remain classified but the Space Force acknowledges that it conducts experiments related to advanced guidance systems, thermal protection materials, autonomous orbital operations, and various payloads for the Department of Defence and NASA.

Since its first launch in 2010, the X-37B has now completed seven successful missions, extending its mission length with each flight and demonstrating amazing versatility for technology development.

Landing at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California earlier this week , the X-37B showed how it can launch quickly and recover systems from various locations.

This 7th mission also marked the first time it was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket into a Highly Elliptical Orbit. It's an impressive fact that the Falcon has the capacity to launch ten, yes ten, of the X-37B planes at once!

During this mission, just one was launched and it conducted numerous tests and experiments to demonstrate its advanced manoeuvring abilities (having demonstrated its aerobraking manoeuvre – using atmospheric drag over multiple passes to adjust orbit with minimal fuel burn) and enhance understanding of the space domain through space domain awareness technology.

It means that the space plane can detect and track objects in space making it useful for satellite and space debris monitoring and identification of potential threats to other objects in orbit.

The awareness of the space domain and the technology that enables this capability enhances the Space Force's understanding of the space environment which is vital for operating in an increasingly crowded region of space.

After performing its aerobraking manoeuvre to enter Low Earth Orbit, the mission completed its objectives and safely returned to Earth. Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart praised Mission 7's achievements, highlighting its contributions to advancing the X-37B program.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.