AliMaadelat/Twitter

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Launch Just Created an Eerie Light Show Over Southern California

"What did I just witness?"

BRYAN LOGAN, BUSINESS INSIDER
23 DEC 2017
 

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Friday night, creating a dazzling display in the sky above Southern California, and baffling some people who had no idea what was happening.

 

Watch some of the reactions from the ground:

Some people were unsure what was happening. "What did I just witness," one man asked:

"It must be a comet."

"Are we about to die?"

SpaceX launched this Falcon 9 mission from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying a collection of 10 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The payload is destined for a constellation of communications satellites owned by Iridium Communications. SpaceX conducted a similar launch for the same company in June.

Earlier on Friday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk offered photographic proof of a claim he made earlier this month – that he would launch his 2008 Tesla Roadster to Mars orbit in 2018. Musk, who also owns Tesla, shared a striking photo of the Roadster perched inside the carbon fibre fairing of a Falcon Heavy rocket.

"Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring," Musk wrote in his Instagram post.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

The oldest mummies in the world are turning into black slime
The Oldest Mummies in The World Are Turning Into Black Slime

Not good.

9 hours ago
Even just one workout could actually save your life
Even Just One Workout Could Actually Save Your Life

Now there's no excuse.

13 hours ago
Your Glitter Habit Is Dangerous - Here's 5 Reasons Why
Your Glitter Habit Is Dangerous - Here's 5 Reasons Why

We're sorry, guys.

1 day ago
Meet Baby Emma - She Was Frozen for 24 Years as an Embryo
Meet Baby Emma - She Was Frozen For 24 Years as an Embryo

This is amazing!

1 day ago
Thinking about God might make you sweat, even if you're not religious
Thinking About God Might Make You Sweat, Even if You're Not Religious

Psychology in action.

1 day ago
Vampire Bats are Killing Hundreds of Cattle In Peru Every Year
Vampire Bats Are Killing Hundreds of Cattle in Peru Every Year

This sounds like the start of a horror movie.

1 day ago
A mysterious winking star could be gobbling up the remains of planets
A Mysterious Winking Star Could Be Gobbling Up The Remains of Planets

The celestial diet.

13 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE