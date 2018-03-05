main article image
(Popular Science/YouTube)

Watch Stephen Hawking Casually Explain What Existed Before The Big Bang

Spoiler: wowowowoww.

SCIENCE AS FACT STAFF
5 MAR 2018
 

Around 13.7 billion years ago, our universe sprang into existence, but what was around before the Big Bang?

In a new episode of Star Talk, renowned physicist Stephen Hawking sat down with host Neil deGrasse Tyson to talk about what exactly pre-dated the beginning of our universe.

 

Hawking's answer put simply? Nothing.

But just because an answer can be summed up in one word, does not mean it's uncomplicated. Lucky for us, Hawking is one of the best science communicators in the world.

In his interview with Tyson, Hawking used the shape of the Earth as an analogy for the curved shape of the space-time continuum.

"According to Einstein's general theory of relativity, space and time come together for a space-time continuum…which is not flat but curved by the matter and energy in it," said Hawking.

To explain further, Hawking used the Euclidean approach to quantum gravity. In the Euclidean approach, ordinary real time is replaced by imaginary time, which behaves like a fourth dimension.

"In the Euclidean approach, the history of the universe in imaginary time is a four-dimensional curved surface like the surface of the Earth, but with two more dimensions," said Hawking.

So wait - six dimensions in total? What exactly does that mean?

Hawking said he believes the universe has no boundaries. In other words, the Euclidean space-time continuum is a closed surface without end, kind of like the surface of the Earth.

 

"One can regard ordinary and real time as beginning at the South Pole, which is a smooth point of space-time where the normal laws of physics hold," said Hawking.

"There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang."

Just like there is nothing south of a southernmost point, time can't exist before the Big Bang. Instead, time and space expand and spread outward from this singular point in time, like the degrees of latitude on planet Earth.

Mind = blown.

Science As Fact is our sister site where we cover politics, debunking, fact checking, and humour. If you want more like this, head over to Science As Fact.

 

More From ScienceAlert

This is the first detailed footage of DNA Replication, and it wasn't what we expected
This Is The First Detailed Footage of DNA Replication, And It Wasn't What We Expected

"It undermines a great deal of what's in the textbooks."

37 minutes ago
These are the 911 calls of Apple employees who walked into the glass walls of their "spaceship"
These Are The 911 Calls of Apple Employees Who Walked Into The Glass Walls of Their "Spaceship"

"I didn't walk through a glass door. I walked into a glass door."

4 hours ago
Here's why Barbra Streisand's cloned dogs aren't identical to the original one
Here's Why Barbra Streisand's Cloned Dogs Aren't Identical to The Original One

What would you expect for US$100,000?

4 hours ago
An alien-looking underground plant was just rediscovered, 150 years after we last saw it
An Alien-Looking Underground Plant Was Just Rediscovered, 150 Years After We Last Saw It

Who needs photosynthesis anyway?

7 hours ago
A woman had to get her hip replaced because a dog scratched her hand
A Woman Had to Get Her Hip Replaced Because a Dog Scratched Her Hand

Bad Snowball.

7 hours ago
Here's what science says about all those 'emotional support' animals driving airlines crazy
Here's What Science Says About All Those 'Emotional Support' Animals Driving Airlines Crazy

Sorry, emotional support peacock.

8 hours ago
These doctors opened up the skull of the wrong patient for invasive brain surgery
These Doctors Opened Up The Skull of The Wrong Patient For Invasive Brain Surgery

A horrifying mistake.

9 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE