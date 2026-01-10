A pigment in red hair may have a secret superpower: It can turn a toxic threat into a splash of color.

Scientists studying the orange-to-red melanin in bird feathers have found that its production can help prevent cellular damage.

The pigment is called pheomelanin, and its synthesis requires an amino acid called cysteine. When too much cysteine accumulates in cells, it can cause oxidative damage.

According to researchers at Spain's National Museum of Natural Sciences, humans with genetic variants for red hair may have special cells that can convert excess cysteine from dietary intake or the environment into pigment.

Using zebra finches as a model, the team showed that pheomelanin can play a protective role in cellular health.

In experiments, male finches that couldn't make pheomelanin showed higher levels of oxidative damage when fed excess cysteine for a month than those that could produce the pigment.

Female zebra finches don't naturally produce pheomelanin, and were unaffected by the drug that blocks its production. Though they also showed signs of slightly higher levels of oxidative damage when fed extra cysteine compared to females that were not given extra cysteine, the difference was considered insignificant.

Both of these outcomes suggest that excess cysteine contributes to cellular damage and that the production of pheomelanin can protect against some of that damage.

In humans, pheomelanin production is concentrated in the lips, nipples, and genitals, but redheads also have it in their hair and skin.

Pheomelanin is associated with an increased risk of melanoma, but it's not all bad news. Based on their findings, the researchers think that the genetic variants that promote pheomelanin production are probably helping cells keep cysteine levels balanced, using the excess cysteine to make pheomelanin.

"These findings represent the first experimental demonstration of a physiological role for pheomelanin, namely avoiding the toxicity of excess cysteine, leading to a better understanding of melanoma risk and the evolution of animal coloration," write the study authors.

The study was published in PNAS Nexus.