The Science Museum And Natural History Museum Had a Massive Twitter Argument, And We Love It.

Sometimes you've just got to ask the big questions in life. Just as Twitter user @bednarz did on Wednesday, asking who would win in a staff battle between The Science Museum and The Natural History Museum in London.



And boy, did they both bring their best weapons.

The tweet itself was for #AskACurator day, in which people could tweet curators to find out the behind the scenes information about museums and exhibitions.

Although this question was a bit left of field, the Natural History Museum came out swinging.

We have dinosaurs. No contest. — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

But the Science Museum was not to be outdone.

@NHM_London is full of old fossils, but we have robots, a Spitfire and ancient poisons. Boom! #AskACurator https://t.co/lsdOS3HqyO — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

And it only got WAY more hectic from there:

What about this merman & we do have a Polaris nuclear missile as Khalil says! pic.twitter.com/uczMFrvKIw — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

Jenny Haniver sees your merman, never bring a nuke to an earth-shattering meteorite fight, and our cockroach specimens w/ survive us all ;) pic.twitter.com/mbEgDseZ7G — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We see your cockroach and... whack it with a welly pic.twitter.com/ITEPuplGHK — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

Eventually everyone but the museums were kinda over it:

Shall we call #museumwars a draw then? Shake hands, go home and have a nice cuppa tea. — Bednarz (@bednarz) September 13, 2017

But they kept going.

We were all set to call it a draw, but then we saw this. Turns out, we have a dinosaur AND it's 3D printed! pic.twitter.com/vLRK0PI5JE — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

OK, we weren't going to do this, but here come the locusts... Phymateus viridipes, Phymateus karschi, and Ornithacris pictula magnifica... pic.twitter.com/LWq6WfCCB9 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

... we'll fight them off with this Giant Killer, a British-made insect swatter from 1900-1930 https://t.co/gmSJeBurDA pic.twitter.com/jfG0SR54aU — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

And going.

Ah, you mean something like this 1860s London-made Enfield carbine rifle? pic.twitter.com/r2sHbF41MN — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

At the end of the day we think both are great, and we love the banter.

The two of them had more bones to pick though, and the tweet war continued on for another couple of hours. You can check out the entirety of the tweets here.

But we're calling it now; we reckon this war basically just comes down to robots vs dinosaurs – and we're gonna place our bets on robots.