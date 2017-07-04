Tesla

The Tesla Model 3 Goes on Sale This Week

Here's what you need to know.

DOM GALEON, FUTURISM
4 JUL 2017
 

When it comes to Elon Musk's ventures, it seems like there's always something to look forward to. This past weekend SpaceX launched its third mission in nine days which came after their historic doubleheader last weekend

Then there's the progress on Musk's "Boring tunnels" under LA But the most recent announcement had more than 400,000 people in wait; those who have signed up for pre-orders for the Tesla Model 3.

 

In a tweet Sunday night, Musk said that the Model 3 has already passed regulatory hurdles.

He expects that the serial number 1 (SN1) for Tesla's electric vehicle will be finished by the end of this week. Musk also said in a second tweet that the "handover party" for the first 30 Model 3 customers will take place on the 28th of this month.

Musk was clearly pleased to make the announcement, and he'd done the legwork ahead of potential questions, too. He also shared on Twitter just how many Model 3s are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2017.

Continuing on in his Twitter thread, the Tesla CEO said that they expect 100 cars by August and over 1,500 by September. By December, Tesla hopes to be producing 20,000 Model 3s per month.

It should come as no surprise that Tesla has ramped up production for the Model 3. Previous reports revealed the Model 3 production line runs on what Musk called an "alien dreadnaught" of Kuka robots.

This was certainly the right move, considering the amount of pre-orders Tesla received for the Model 3 was staggering.

While the Model 3 is Tesla's most affordable EV yet, the energy company isn't going cheap in terms of its design and capabilities, which will include Tesla's self-driving Autopilot software.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

