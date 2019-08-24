There's a Spotify Feature You Don't Know About That Makes Your Music Sound Way Better

Underwhelming sound quality while listening to music on Spotify is most likely a result of poor quality headphones, but maybe the equaliser settings in Spotify can help, at least a little.

Even with a high quality pair of headphones, using the equaliser settings in Spotify can help mould the sound to your preference.

In fact, good "studio" headphones tend to reproduce a flatter, neutral sound by design. If you want to squeeze out some extra bass, mids, or treble, the equaliser settings in Spotify can help with that.

The setting can be hard to find, so here's what you need to do to access the equaliser in Spotify and how to use it:

1. Tap the Settings icon in Spotify.

2. Scroll down until you find the Equaliser option.

3. Try out different settings while you listen to music to figure out which one sounds best to you.

The easiest way to adjust the sound is to pick one of the presets, like "Rock" or "Pop." But just because you might be listening to Rock most often doesn't mean it will be the "Rock" option will sound the best to you.

Flick through the presets while you're listening to music to figure out which preset works best for you.

To note: Some phones from different companies have their own built in equaliser settings, but you can still find the equaliser settings through Spotify by following steps 1 and 2 above.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider: