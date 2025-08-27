We all know how much better we feel after a good night's sleep. Science backs this up: high-quality sleep boosts cardiovascular health, immune function, brain health and emotional wellbeing.

Unsurprisingly, many people are keen to improve their sleep – and "sleep hygiene" has become a go-to strategy.

Sleep hygiene refers to the habits and environmental factors that promote good sleep, such as keeping a regular bedtime, avoiding screens before bed, and cutting back on caffeine.

Related: One Form of Exercise Improves Sleep The Most, Scientists Say

These are sensible tips for healthy sleepers. But for people with insomnia, some sleep hygiene practices can backfire – reinforcing sleeplessness rather than resolving it.

As a sleep therapist, I've seen how good intentions can sometimes make things worse. Here are five common sleep hygiene strategies that may do more harm than good for people struggling with insomnia.

1. Spending more time in bed

When sleep isn't coming easily, it's tempting to go to bed earlier or lie in later, hoping to "catch up". But this strategy often backfires.

The more time you spend in bed awake, the more you weaken the mental association between bed and sleep – and strengthen the link between bed and frustration.

frameborder="0″ allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Instead, try restricting your time in bed. Go to bed a little later and wake up at the same time each morning. This strengthens sleep pressure – your body's natural drive to sleep – and helps restore the bed as a cue for sleep, not wakefulness.

2. Strictly avoiding screens

We're often told to ditch screens before bed because the blue light they emit suppresses melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. But this advice may be overly simplistic.

In reality, people with insomnia may reach for their phones because they can't sleep – not the other way around. Lying in the dark with nothing to occupy your mind can create the perfect storm for anxiety and overthinking, both of which fuel insomnia.

Rather than banning screens entirely, consider using them strategically. Choose calming, non-stimulating content, use night-mode settings, and avoid scrolling mindlessly. A quiet podcast or gentle documentary can be just the right distraction to help you relax.

3. Cutting out caffeine completely

Caffeine blocks adenosine, a neurotransmitter that makes us feel sleepy. But not everyone processes caffeine the same way – genetics play a role in how quickly we metabolise it.

Some people may find a morning coffee helps them shake off sleep inertia (the grogginess you feel upon waking) and get active, which can support a healthy sleep-wake rhythm.

If you're sensitive to caffeine, it's wise to avoid it later in the day – but cutting it out altogether isn't always necessary. Understanding your individual response is key.

4. Trying too hard to 'optimise' sleep

The global "sleep economy" – encompassing everything from wearable trackers to specialised mattresses and "sleep-promoting" sprays – is worth over £400 billion. While many of these products may be well-meaning, they can contribute to a modern condition known as orthosomnia: anxiety driven by trying to perfect your sleep.

It's important to remember that sleep is an autonomic function, like digestion or blood pressure. While we can influence sleep through healthy habits, we can't force it to happen.

Becoming obsessed with sleep quality can paradoxically make it worse. Sometimes, the best approach is to care less about sleep – and let your body do what it's designed to do.

5. Expecting the same amount of sleep each night

Healthy sleep isn't a fixed number of hours – it's dynamic and responsive to our lives. Factors like stress, physical health, age, environment, and even parenting responsibilities all affect sleep.

For example, human infants need to feed every few hours, and adult sleep patterns adapt to meet that need. Flexibility in our sleep has always been a survival trait.

frameborder="0″ allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Expecting rigid consistency from your sleep sets up unrealistic expectations. Some nights will be better than others – and that's normal.

In my years as a sleep therapist, I've noticed how sleep privilege – the ability and opportunity to sleep well – can distort conversations around sleep. Telling someone with insomnia to "just switch off" is like telling someone with an eating disorder to "just eat healthy". It oversimplifies a complex issue.

Perhaps the most damaging belief baked into sleep hygiene culture is the idea that sleep is entirely within our control – and that poor sleepers must be doing something wrong.

If you're struggling with sleep, there are evidence-based treatments beyond sleep hygiene. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) is the gold standard psychological intervention.

New medications are also available, such as orexin receptor antagonists (suvorexant, lemborexant and daridorexant, for example) – drugs that block the brain's wake-promoting orexin system to help you fall and stay asleep.

Insomnia is common and treatable – and no, it's not your fault.

Kirsty Vant, Doctoral Researcher, Department of Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.