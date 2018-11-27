These Australian Doctors Swallowed Lego Pieces For Science

Go 'Straya.

University of Melbourne researcher Andrew Tagg and a handful of fearless paediatricians took a couple of Lego heads for the team so they could answer the question "My child swallowed a piece of Lego, how long will it take to exit?"

Based on their Stool Hardness and Transit scores and their Found and Retrieved Time scores, the average journey in this small sample group was 1.7 days.

Apart from one unfortunate paediatrician who still hadn't found his lost yellow head after two weeks of searching.

All up, they concluded swallowed Lego wasn't a huge concern, but according to Tagg:

"Although the majority of items children swallow pass through, some can be dangerous and parents should still be vigilant."

You can read the research published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health here.

There's also a great question and answer session about how it all came to pass here.

THIS is dedication to paediatrics - but it was worth it to advance science and paediatric emergency care.https://t.co/tZ4b9Yo8Kf pic.twitter.com/Nda7rqs7Zl — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) November 23, 2018

And if you still don't believe it, here's the video – of the doctors eating Lego:

