They Did It! SpaceX And NASA Have Made History With First Crewed Launch

SpaceX and NASA have successfully launched the first crewed mission into space from US soil in nine years.

At 3:22 pm ET on 30 May 2020, SpaceX became the first private space company to deliver NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The two astronauts onboard the Crew Dragon are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, both veteran spacefarers with several missions under their belts.

The first launch attempt was scrubbed on Wednesday due to bad weather, but went off without a hitch on Saturday afternoon, with an emotional team of NASA and SpaceX staff watching.

Nine minutes after lift off, SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket touched down safely on the the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You - which means we will be able to keep and reuse the rocket that just launched two humans into space.

The launch marks the first time since the 2011 end of the Space Shuttle program that an American spacecraft has carried NASA astronauts into orbit, and on to the ISS.

Falcon 9's job is done for today, but the mission is not over. Tomorrow morning, Behnken and Hurley will be docking with the ISS. The astronauts will get around eight hours of sleep later today, before they arrive at the space station. Live coverage from NASA and SpaceX will continue the entire way.

You can watch the SpaceX livestream below and read our live coverage of the launch here.