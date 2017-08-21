This Adorable Golden Retriever Dug Up $85,000 Worth of Heroin in Its Backyard

Many pets have brought home presents for their owners. Occasional mice or birds in the case of cats, and apparently nearly half a kilogram of black tar heroin if you're this golden retriever.

The 18-month-old golden retriever in question, named Kenyon, had a good dig through the family backyard in Yamhill County, Oregon in early August this year.

Kenyon seemed to find a black tube buried in the backyard. When the family found what Kenyon had discovered, they apparently thought the package was a time capsule.

But when they unwrapped it, it was quickly apparent that this definitely wasn't a time capsule...

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Instead, the family assumed it was some kind of drug. And when they called the police, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office identified the substance as about US$85,000 worth of black tar heroin.

Black tar heroin is a cheaper type of heroin, that is either sticky like tar or hard like coal. It's a dark colour due to the crude processing methods that leave behind impurities, and is usually found in western and southern parts of the United States.

While all heroin is dangerous, black tar heroin can be even more so. Those who inject black tar heroin are at higher risk of venous sclerosis, and bacterial infections than those injecting powder heroin.

Kenyon was praised for his unconventional drug discovery method, by being presented with an official K9 certification ribbon.

More importantly, this adorable dog is now an honorary narcotics K9 for life!

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Sheriff Tim Svenson praised Kenyon for his valiant backyard discovery. "Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise and, with the help of Kenyon, this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community," he said.

But seriously – who's a good boy? Kenyon's a good boy. Yes he is. What a good boy.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office/Facebook