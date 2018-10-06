main article image
(Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash)
HUMANS

This Is The Best Time of Day to Drink Coffee to Stay Alert But Still Sleep

Very important science.

LINDSAY DODGSON, BUSINESS INSIDER
6 OCT 2018

I need a caffeine boost in the morning to properly function.

And I'm not alone – according to a Reuters study, 65 percent of Americans have coffee every day, and more than 85% drink it regularly.

 

But, according to CNBC, there's a specific time of day you should drink your coffee if you want to feel the best results.

Laura Cipullo, a registered dietitian and author of Women's Health Body Clock Diet, told CNBC that drinking your morning coffee as soon as you wake up could cause jitters and make you feel too hyper.

The sweet spot, she said, is a few hours later.

When you first wake up, your body is full of the stress hormone cortisol, which can make you feel anxious anyway.

Adding caffeine into the mix can only elevate this response. It can also make you feel tired and sluggish later on, so you're better off drinking coffee later in the morning, or simply getting enough sleep the night before.

"Have coffee when the body is producing less cortisol, about three to four hours after waking," Cipullo said – so between 9 am and 11 am.

Whatever you do, try not to drink coffee in the evening, as caffeine can stay in your system and affect your wakefulness for up to six hours, even though the effect peaks about 30 to 60 minutes after consumption.

Research has shown coffee has various health benefits. It has been connected to better health and a longer life, and having coffee as part of your diet may protect against heart disease, cancer, and dementia.

But it's important to drink it in moderation, because too much caffeine may cause symptoms of anxiety, irritability, and insomnia.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
CERN scientist suspended after presentation claiming 'physics built by men'
Politics & Society
CERN Scientist Suspended After Presentation Claiming 'Physics Built by Men'

Okay, what decade is this?

4 days ago
Government report reveals the Trump administration is fully aware of the devastating impacts of climate change
Politics & Society
Government Report Reveals The Trump Administration Is Fully Aware of The Devastating Impacts of Climate Change

But they're not going to do anything to stop it.

5 days ago
Yellowstone grizzly bears just got saved from a hunt, with restored federal protections
Politics & Society
Yellowstone Grizzly Bears Just Got Saved From a Hunt, With Restored Federal Protections

Back on the endangered list.

10 days ago
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

11 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Here are the important benefits you get when you hug someone, according to science
HEALTH
Here Are The Important Benefits You Get When You Hug Someone, According to Science

Come here, you.

6 hours ago
Scientists just created quantum artificial life for the first time ever
PHYSICS
Scientists Just Created Quantum Artificial Life For The First Time Ever

Here's what that means.

15 hours ago
An entire frog species was almost wiped out by a deadly fungus, but then they evolved
NATURE
An Entire Frog Species Was Almost Wiped Out by a Deadly Fungus, But Then They Evolved

We're witnessing evolution happen in front of our eyes, and it's incredible.

16 hours ago
NASA's Kepler probe is almost out of fuel, and has gone into sleep mode
SPACE
NASA's Kepler Probe Is Almost Out of Fuel, And Has Gone Into Sleep Mode

Good night, sweet space prince.

16 hours ago
Here are five things people don't realise about psychopaths
HUMANS
Here Are Five Things People Don't Realise About Psychopaths

Female psychopaths are somewhat different.

16 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE