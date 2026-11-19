When it comes to sleep, it's easy to get caught up on numbers.

After all, there's a lot of advice out there on how many hours you should be getting for a healthy heart, or to lower your dementia risk, or to slow down the effects of aging.

There's even research on how much sleep you shouldn't be getting, and why more isn't always better.

But there's a lot more to sleep than just the duration of it.

In fact, new research suggests the consistency of your sleeping schedule is a more important consideration for heart health than the amount of time you spend in bed.

"While we often focus on getting a full eight hours of sleep every night, having a regular sleep schedule – consistent bedtimes, wake times, and sleep duration from night to night – is a practical, actionable step anyone can take that may help protect their heart and blood vessels," says lead researcher and neuroscientist Minh Tuan Viet Nguyen from Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Sleep duration is important, but new research shows that consistency in your sleep routines could be an even bigger factor for heart health. (Nico De Pasquale Photography/Moment RF/Getty Images)

In a new study in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes, Nguyen and co-author Anh Khoa Tran, a medical researcher from the University of Maryland, analyzed Fitbit tracker data and electronic health records from over 10,000 American adults (median age 53) enrolled in the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program.

What Nguyen and Tran wanted to know was which aspects of sleep are most strongly associated with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases when measured over a number of months.

It's an important question. When the American Heart Association (AHA) added sleep health to its Life's Essential 8 guidelines for how to optimize cardiovascular health in 2022, its scoring system only measured sleep duration.

Since then, the AHA has clarified that sleep health is "multidimensional", in response to a growing body of research showing that factors such as sleep consistency are important for health, and suggesting they could be a major factor in cardiovascular health in particular.

The new study adds further weight to the case.

The researchers examined several measures of sleep recorded by the participants' Fitbit activity trackers over six months – including sleep duration, sleep quality, sleep regularity, sleep timing, and sleep cycles – and compared these patterns with subsequent medical diagnoses, over a median follow-up period of 3.7 years.

The results showed that average sleep duration was not significantly associated with a greater risk of major cardiovascular conditions – including heart attack, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, and ischemic stroke (collectively called the CVD composite).

Irregular sleep, on the other hand, did show a link, with each one-standard-deviation increase (29 minutes) in night-to-night variability in people's sleep duration corresponding to a 24 percent higher risk of the CVD composite.

Other indicators of inconsistent sleeping patterns also showed associations with cardiovascular problems, with greater variability in bedtime, waking time, and sleep midpoint being linked to approximately 20–23 percent higher risk.

Variation in sleep duration was also associated with a 32 percent higher relative risk of heart failure, 16 percent higher risk for hypertension, and 20 percent higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

While the findings are observational in nature and don't demonstrate that inconsistent sleep causes people to develop cardiovascular issues, the researchers suggest it's biologically plausible that it would have an impact on health.

"Irregular schedules impose recurrent circadian misalignment, which raises blood pressure and impairs glucose regulation under experimental conditions," the team writes in their paper, "and disrupted sleep alters autonomic balance and inflammation."

The results suggest we should evaluate sleep regularity alongside duration in cardiovascular health assessments, the researchers say, with the hope that future research might be able to further investigate how stabilizing sleep schedules may help reduce cardiometabolic risks.

In the meantime, it wouldn't hurt to try to make your sleep routines as consistent as possible, even though things like weekends and shift work can invariably get in the way.

"Sometimes the quality of sleep is something we cannot control," Nguyen says.

"But the regularity, consistent bedtimes throughout the week and waking up at the same time every morning, is something some people can control."

The findings are reported in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes.