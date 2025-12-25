Saint Nicholas is said to have a twinkle in his eye, but there's a real health condition that creates a similar effect in patients: the aptly named 'Christmas tree cataracts'.

Christmas tree cataracts are a rare age-related condition, often taking optometrists by surprise when they encounter the glistening, multicolored crystals suspended in the lens of a patient's eye, lit up by direct focal illumination.

One case study describes the dazzling effect these cataracts produce as "a spectacular array of polychromatic needle-shaped crystals… giving the appearance of colored lights decorating the branches as on a Christmas tree".

collage of four images showing a dilated pupil filled with green-gold sparkles at different levels of magnification.
Slit-lamp examination (A, C, D) and retroillumination (B) of a Christmas tree cataract showing polychromatic crystals of pink, green, blue, red, and gold within the substance of the crystalline lens. (Rao & Choudhry, Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology, 2016)

This 'Christmas tree' sparkle forms when calcium builds up in the lens, speeding up the disintegration of crystallin proteins.

The protein breakdown leads to an excess of cystine, an amino acid that, at high concentrations, crystallizes to form the needle-like shards.

These refract the optometrist's light, producing a variety of colors, including pink, green, blue, red, and gold, depending on the angle of the light source.

Direct focal illumination of a 60-year-old woman's eye shows multiple polychromatic needle-shaped crystals traversing all directions, cutting across the natural limits of the lens fibers. (Goel, Saudi Journal of Ophthalmology, 2016)

The condition doesn't often impact patients' visual acuity, but it is associated with myotonic dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes muscular dystrophy.

Some studies have found Christmas tree cataracts in nearly all patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1, which suggests it could be a useful way of spotting the degenerative disease in its early stages.