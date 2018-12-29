Underwear You Can Wear For Weeks at a Time Is Finally Here, Start-Up Claims

A Danish startup called Organic Basics claims its underwear will remain fresh through weeks of wear, eliminating the need for frequent washing.

And this could be a boon for the environment - if it's actually true.

When your sweat meets your clothing, it creates an ideal environment for bacteria. It's this bacteria that actually produces a foul-smelling odor.

Silver is antimicrobial, meaning it kills bacteria and other microorganisms.

By treating their underwear with Polygiene, a product that uses silver chloride to control smells, Organic Basics says it can prevent the growth of 99.9 percent of this bacteria, which it claims prevents the underwear from smelling bad as quickly.

"It works," CEO Mads Fibiger told Business Insider Nordic in May. "You can wear our underwear much longer before washing."

Fibiger might claim the coating "works," but not everyone agrees.

A reporter for New York magazine claimed she noticed a "less-than-fresh scent" on just the second day wearing Organic Basics's women's briefs, noting that she "didn't feel comfortable pushing [her] luck with a third day of testing."

Her male colleague also tossed his Organic Basics boxer briefs in the laundry hamper after just 48 hours.

Even if the underwear did maintain the desired level of freshness, though, people might not be able get over the mental hurdle of wearing the same undergarments for weeks at a time - just this week, Elle reporter R. Eric Thomas wrote that reading about the undies made him want to "bleach [his] eyes."

Organic Basics isn't just trying to help people avoid laundry day, though.

"The traditional way of buying, wearing, washing, and throwing away overpriced underwear is…extremely harmful to the environment," Fibiger told Business Insider.

And he's right. Washing and drying clothing requires water and energy, so the more often you clean your underwear, the greater the garment's impact on the environment.

Still, the environmental benefits of wearing the same pair of underwear for weeks at a time might not be enough to get even the most environmentally conscious among us to wear Organic Basics's underwear if they don't actually smell fine on day three and beyond.

